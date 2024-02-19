Should Lebanon pay $1.5M for mysterious 'Central Perk' sit-down restaurant?

Lebanon is prepared to provide up to $1.5 million in incentives to an as-yet-unnamed sit-down restaurant to open in the city in response to resident demand for more family-style dining.

The deal is so shrouded in secrecy, it has a code name: Central Perk — a moniker made famous as the cafe in the TV show "Friends." The brand of restaurant has not been confirmed but early construction plans have been approved.

“While I cannot name the company, this project will bring what citizens have been asking for since I have been mayor,” Mayor Rick Bell said. “People want dining options and it is our job to recruit those options.”

The funds would come from hotel/motel taxes set aside for economic and tourism development.

Such a deal appears to be the largest of its kind in Lebanon and is rare because major economic-development incentives — in the form of cash grants or tax breaks — are usually reserved for large projects that will create a lot of jobs and economic returns.

But the city has previously financially supported commercial projects like a new grocery store and a retail strip.

'Tax breaks are borne by the taxpayers'

Daniel Smith, director of Middle Tennessee State University's Political Economy Research Institute, said governments typically overlook small businesses, like restaurants, for incentives.

He cautioned that governments shouldn't "attempt to choose economic winners and losers," but instead create a business-friendly tax and policy environment.

"The costs of these subsidies and tax breaks are borne by the taxpayers, including small businesses and even competitors of the firms receiving these special favor," Smith said. "All businesses, including restaurants, should succeed or fail based upon their ability to serve customers, not their ability to cozy up to development authorities and secure subsidies unavailable to their competitors."

Local developer Mark Lineberry said it appears to be a new strategy for the city.

"I've never seen that for a restaurant," Lineberry said. "I'm sure it's targeted for a specific restaurant."

"Rare, but more justifiable if the proposed restaurant is a large, successful national brand," said Larry Frankenbach of Griswold Realty, which does commercial real estate in Tennessee.

A site plan was approved by the city for a 7,636 square-foot restaurant at 1648 West Main Street next to the First Freedom Bank late last year.

Lebanon’s Industrial Development Board, an organization focused on economic development, and the City Council have approved $1.5 million for the Central Perk project, Bell said. The Industrial Development Board was established specifically to attract and recruit new stores and restaurants, Councilmember Tick Bryan said.

Lebanon officials are trying to draw an upscale sit-down restaurant to West Main Street.

But nothing is final, officials said.

Bell noted that the $1.5 million of public money from the city’s hotel and motel tax fund generally paid by out-of-town customers.

Incentives spur new stores, markets and infrastructure

Lebanon has invested money to offset expenses for other commercial projects.

Rick Bell

One is the Western Plaza redevelopment on West Main Street with a number of new retail and food businesses that Lebanon has invested about $200,000 toward in all.

That includes waiving $61,200 in general fund fees and paying $69,220 in water and sewer fees, which left about $70,000 the Economic Development fund will pay to the developer, Lebanon Finance Commissioner Stuart Lawson said.

Lebanon also invested just over $364,000 to help recruit a grocery store that turned out to be Publix on State Route 109. The city paid just over $264,000 to increase the gravity sewer to provide capacity for future development in the sewer basin and contributed an additional $100,000 from the Economic Development Fund for infrastructure improvements.

Councilmember Chris Crowell believes the investments will pay off long-term to city coffers and that upscale restaurants in particular may require incentives to expand in today's climate.

“We hear over and over ‘when will we get another nice sit-down restaurant?’” Crowell said. “Sit-down restaurants have been more cautious about opening after COVID; that’s one of the things we’ve heard.”

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lebanon mayor prepares to pay $1.5M for mystery business