Lebanon PD make arrests in vandalism investigation

Jul. 19—After the desecration of more than 100 headstones at two Lebanon cemeteries, city officials are picking up the pieces.

Local authorities arrested two Lebanon men in connection to the vandalism. Justin Emler, 31, and Jeremy Heaton, 23, were charged with vandalism over $60,000 for their role in the destruction that took place at Cedar Grove Cemetery and Wilson County Memorial Gardens Cemetery on South Maple Street.

On Monday, Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines and Cedar Grove Cemetery Manager Sam Crutcher laid out a game plan for identifying the headstones and notifying loved ones of the damage.

"We had some guys going and putting flags by the stones that were impacted," Crutcher said. "Our estimate is about 115."

Crutcher indicated that authorities were already on the scene upon arrival on Saturday morning.

"Everything was turned over," Crutcher said. "The police were trying to get all the information that they could. At some point, between the time I left Friday and the time Saturday morning, this happened."

The extent of the damage varied from headstone to headstone, so the two city officials are compiling a comprehensive list of each one.

"We identify the name on the stone, who owns it, the type of damage, whether it was overturned or broken, and then, we're going to figure out if it can be repaired or if it needs to be replaced," Baines said.

At this time, city officials are not operating under the theory that the vandals targeted specific headstones.

Crutcher indicated that the bulk of the damage took place in an area near gate No. 2.

"My guess is the reason for that is it is less lit than other parts of the cemetery," Crutcher said.

Baines added, "My first thought is it was dark. I can't imagine they had any kind of pre-planning."

Crutcher mentioned that the age of the headstones could be a good indication of how the alleged vandals went about knocking them over.

"If you have a standard headstone with mom and dad's name on it, it's just the base and the granite, but some of the older ones we have here, their bases are more square, and the marker itself is a decorative bevel," Crutcher said. "Those were pushed off the opposite way."

Precisely how the vandalism occurred is still under investigation, but the signs seem to point to manual methods of desecration.

"I didn't see any tire marks, and the police did not show anything either," Crutcher said. "I think they were out there doing it by hand. I didn't see any signs of tool marks or any kind of a heavy hammer. I think they choose the ones that they could push over."

Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice called the acts "heinous" in a post on the department's Facebook page.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones that were touched by this senseless crime," Justice said. "The effort put forth by numerous members of our department led to the swift arrests of two suspects. Our promise will be to follow through with the prosecution of all applicable charges, as well as to keep all the victims up to date and informed as we move forward."