Lebanon police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on S. 9th St. Saturday

Lebanon City Police are investigating an incident that involved two dead residents in the 300 block of S. 9th St. Saturday evening.

Police found two deceased persons when they investigated the residence, a male and a female. Both victims had apparent gunshot wounds.

"The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Jenny Hilario-Veras and 59-year-old Secundi Jimenez-Marrero of that address," officials said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they do not suspect any outside parties are involved at this time.

The Lebanon County Coroner Office responded to the scene. The case is being classified as a homicide/suicide, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on either of these shooting incidents is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon Pa. police investigating an apparent murder-suicide