Lebanon police looking for information on the assault, shooting of a 29-year-old Wednesday

Lebanon City Police are asking for residents help in identifying the shooter involved in a Wednesday morning incident at the corner of 10th and Church Street.

Police were dispatched to an undisclosed Lebanon medical facility at 2:54 a.m. for an assault, officials said in a release. When they arrived officers spoke with the 29-year-old victim, who had two gunshot wounds.

The victim had been shot in the area of 10th and Church St. and was transported to the hospital by a friend. The name was not released by officials as of Friday afternoon.

At 2:46 a.m. the same day, police were dispatched to the same area for a well check. The caller reported that the subject they were concerned about had left the area in a vehicle prior to the police arriving.

Police said were able to determine the two incidents were related, but did not release the name or description of a possible suspect as of Friday afternoon.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, but police said they do not believe this is a random act of gun violence.

Juan Delgado Rodriguez:Lebanon man charged with homicide after shooting on Lehman Street Thursday, police say

Robbery:Two Lebanon men arrested in separate robbery, burglary incidents, police say

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Police asking for information on shooting of 29-year-old Wednesday