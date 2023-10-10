Lebanon police searching for missing man

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen in over two weeks.

Police said Michael Ferrin, 62, has not made any contact with his family since Saturday, Sept. 23.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Ferrin is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.