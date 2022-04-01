Lebanon police shooting: Here's what we know

A domestic incident turned deadly Thursday in Lebanon when a responding officer was killed, two others injured and the subject of the police call -- a Lebanon man -- fatally wounded.

In a brief press conference Thursday night, officials called it a "sad day" for Lebanon while releasing few details on the late afternoon incident.

Here's what we know.

What happened?

Lebanon police officers were called at 3:36 p.m. to the 1100 block of Fourth Street for a "domestic disturbance," according to Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello.

Almost an hour later, at 4:24 p.m., shots were exchanged, the mayor said, and officers were reported down. One Lebanon officer was fatally wounded, while two others were injured in the incident. How this occurred was not immediately released.

Police scanner traffic indicated that responding officials were to gather at the car wash at 7th and Miller streets, with the dispatcher noting that the scene where the incident occurred was "not safe." Four minutes later, they advised that it was.

At least four ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Who is the officer killed?

Officials did not immediately identify the officer, citing that extended family had not yet been notified. More information is expected to be released Friday.

How are the other officers?

Two additional officers were injured during the gunfire. Police said one is "critical but stable," and the other is considered stable. Neither were identified with additional information.

Who was the domestic call about?

Though police did not identify anyone by name at the press conference, the chief did say that the "subject" of the call was a 34-year-old man from Lebanon. He has not been publicly identified, but officials said he was killed during the incident.

What are officials saying?

The mayor described the incident as a "very difficult moment for everyone." Lebanon City Police Chief Todd Breiner echoed this sentiment by reminding media gathered Thursday night that officers are people, too, and everyone was affected by the shooting.

"As one can only imagine, this is clearly a traumatic event," he said. "Our guys are strong but we're human. We have families and people were injured today. We're all affected by this. With the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, we'll get through it."

Who is investigating this incident?

The Lebanon County District Attorney's Office is investigating the domestic call that led to the fatal shooting.

When can we expect more information?

The mayor said another press conference will be held Friday with more information.

How is the community responding?

The fatal shooting comes hours after Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack III was laid to rest in Bucks County on Thursday. Fellow Trooper Branden Sisca’s funeral services begin Friday. Both were killed in the line of duty in what police said was a DUI-related crash on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on March 21.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro posted his condolences on Twitter for the Lebanon City Police Department.

"A sobering reminder of the dangers our brave men and women in uniform face day after day. And they keep showing up, running towards danger anyway," he wrote. "My thoughts are with the officers and their families."

