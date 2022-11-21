Lebanon police stop 30-year-old New York man allegedly involved in armed robbery, officials say

A 30-year-old New York man was arrested after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in a Lebanon apartment building Thursday, according to a police news release.

Lebanon city police were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. to the 500 block of Lehman Street for report of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they interrupted an armed robbery that was occurring inside the residence.

Tyshaun Haynes, of Long Island, New York, was taken into custody by the Lebanon City Police Department, the release states.

Police spoke with an unidentified male and female victim, who stated that they were inside an apartment and heard yelling.

"When they opened the apartment door to investigate, a subject unknown to them forced his way into the apartment," the release states. "The subject threatened them with a gun and demanded money."

Police added Haynes allegedly continued making threats and striking one of the victims until officers were able to intervene.

Haynes has been charged with robbery, burglary, simple assault and making terroristic threats. He was arraigned by Magisterial Judge Aurelis Figueroa, where bail was set at $50,000.

Haynes is currently incarcerated at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-2054.

