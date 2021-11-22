Lebanon receives Beirut blast satellite images from Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Lebanon’s Foreign Minister said on Monday that Russia has delivered satellite images of the Port of Beirut on the day of last year’s devastating blast, which he said could help figure out what happened.

Abdallah Bouhabib is visiting Moscow. He was speaking after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“We thanked and highly appreciate receiving satellite images for the blast at Beirut Port on Aug. 4, 2020 and we will hand them over to the Lebanese judiciary, hoping that can help in revealing the truth of this tragedy that has hit Lebanon,” Bouhabib said during a press conference.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said it would provide the satellite images after a request from Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Lavrov said he hoped the images help in the investigation.

He said that the images showed the port of Beirut before the blast and also the scene after the blast.

“Roscosmos experts said it should help specialists figure out what happened based on the character of destruction,” Lavrov said.

“Let’s hope that the Lebanese experts, probably with the help of foreign colleagues, will sort out this issue that has become a serious political irritant for Lebanon,” he said. “We would like to help resolve it as quickly as possible.”

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the Beirut port for years. On Aug. 4, 2020, the fertilizer ignited, causing a massive blast that killed over 216 people and injured more than 6,000, while destroying parts of the city.

It was described as one of the worst non-nuclear explosions in the world. But more than a year later, it is still unknown what triggered the initial fire that caused the explosion, who was responsible for storing the material in the port, and why it stayed there for so long.

The probe investigating the blast has been snagged in domestic political disputes and Lebanese officials have either questioned the integrity of the judge carrying out the investigation or refused to cooperate with him.

Judge Tarek Bitar is the second judge to lead the investigation after the first one was removed by a court order following similar accusations leveled against him. Politicians, many who knew of the fertilizers’ presence at the port, accuse the judge of bias or of politicizing the probe.

Bitar has requested countries with satellites stationed over Lebanon to provide authorities with images taken before and after the explosion that could help the investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel announces Hamas arrests, day after deadly shooting

    Israel’s internal security agency said Monday that it had arrested more than 50 members of a Hamas cell in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in recent weeks that were involved in planning attacks on Israelis. The announcement came a day after a Hamas gunman killed an Israeli man and injured four others in a shooting near a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City. The Shin Bet said it had uncovered the Hamas cell in recent weeks in the West Bank and that it was planning several attacks in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Israel.

  • Covid in Kenya: Unvaccinated to be banned from public spaces

    Although less than 10% of Kenyans are vaccinated, the government wants to avoid a surge over Christmas.

  • Have you seen El Paso County's most wanted fugitives for Nov. 21, 2021?

    Charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child/indecency with a child and possession of child pornography.

  • Kenyan police investigate BBC worker's death in Nairobi

    Kate Mitchell, a British national who worked for BBC Media Action, is found dead in the capital Nairobi.

  • China Central Bank Adviser Warns About ‘Quasi-Stagflation’ Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy could enter a period of “quasi-stagflation” with relatively slow growth and excessively high producer-price inflation, said Liu Shijin, an adviser to the nation’s central bank.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japanese Finan

  • Politics latest news: Peppa Pig is symbol of Global Britain, despite being rejected by BBC, claims Boris Johnson

    Tory MPs set to rebel against ‘crazy’ social care rethink Ministers 'broke down' when told of Sir David Amess' killing NHS braced for ‘capacity crunch’ as Tories set to miss GP target UK will be dealmaker again, says trade chief Tory MP: Why I swore at Owen Paterson over sleaze row

  • Rep. Maloney: “Rejecting violence shouldn’t be a partisan issue”

    Rep. Paul Gosar has been censured after he tweeted an animated video which showed him killing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Unsurprisingly, his GOP colleagues have failed to rebuke Rep. Gosar. MSNBC’s Maria Teresa Kumar spoke with Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) about the Republican’s actions which she calls “despicable and beneath the office he holds.”

  • Kremlin says it is alarmed by U.S.-backed armament push for Ukraine

    The Kremlin said on Monday it was alarmed by a U.S.-backed push to supply Ukraine with sophisticated weapons, but said U.S. media outlets that have suggested Russia is poised to attack Ukraine are being used in a disinformation campaign. The head of Ukraine's military intelligence told the Military Times outlet this weekend that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine's borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or beginning of February. Similar warnings, often sourced to unnamed people familiar with the matter, have appeared in some U.S. media and the United States, NATO and Ukraine have raised concerns about Russian troops movements near Ukraine in recent weeks.

  • Iran publishes photos of closed hearing into plane shootdown

    Iranian state media on Monday published photographs of the trial investigating the shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020 by the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, trying to tamp down criticism of the largely closed-door proceeding. The Mizan news agency, an arm of the country's judiciary, showed pictures of the inside of the military courtroom, with at least one man and a woman holding up pictures identified as victims of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight No. PS752. Iranian media have not identified those charged and some photos published by Mizan had individuals' faces blurred out.

  • Russia is amassing up to 100,000 troops near Ukraine for a potential January invasion, report says citing US intel

    The buildup comes as Russia has taken an increasingly aggressive stance on Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014 during the annexation of Crimea.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Germany will promote Moderna for Germans seeking booster shots as high demand for the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine risks depleting stocks and derailing efforts to tame a fourth wave of the pandemic, the health minister said. * Britain will review its travel rules in January and is looking at reforming its airport slots system as part of a wider new aviation strategy, minister Robert Courts said. * The White House confirmed that more than 90% of 3.5 million federal employees covered by a presidential vaccine mandate have received at least one vaccine dose ahead of a Monday deadline.

  • U.S. Intel Shows Russia Plans for Potential Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has shared intelligence including maps with European allies that shows a buildup of Russian troops and artillery to prepare for a rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine from multiple locations if President Vladimir Putin decided to invade, according to people familiar with the conversations.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries,

  • A house cleaner working for Israel's defense minister offered to spy for hackers linked to Iran, says indictment

    Omri Goren Gorochovsky faces espionage charges. He offered to install malware on the computer of Benny Gantz, Israel's defense minister.

  • Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

    Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no with option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate. In all, more than 95% of federal workers are in compliance with the Biden mandate, the official said, either by being vaccinated or having requested an exemption.

  • North Korean Hackers Caught Snooping on China’s Cyber Squad

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesA real diplomat is one who can cut his neighbor’s throat without having his neighbor notice it, Trygve Lie, former secretary-general of the United Nations, once allegedly said.The North Korean government seems to have understood the assignment.Hackers with suspected links to the Pyongyang dictatorship have been going after Chinese security researchers in an apparent attempt to steal their hacking techniques and use them as their own, accor

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick says he could leave the company if he doesn't fix its problems quickly.

  • Pulisic scores as Chelsea dominate Leicester City

    Chelsea emphatically passed a test away from home to Leicester City, cruising past the Foxes 3-0 at the King Power Stadium to remain atop the Premier League table.

  • Steelers fight back against the Chargers in the 4th quarter

    Several key plays in the 4th quarter saw the Steelers erase a two touchdown deficit agains the Chargers. It wasn’t enough though as the Chargers regained the lead and held on for the 41-37 victory.

  • Indonesia's defence minister says 'understands, respects' AUKUS pact

    Indonesia's defence minister has said his country understands the reasons behind the United States, Australia and Britain establishing the AUKUS security agreement, though at a forum at the weekend repeated concerns about an arms race in the region. The trilateral security pact, formulated in part to respond to a rising China, has sparked regional worries given it allows for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines. When asked about AUKUS at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, defence minister Prabowo Subianto said he understood why countries would move to secure their interests.

  • Romania's Ciuca designated PM to defuse crisis under new coalition

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Romania's centrist Liberals and the leftist Social Democrats finalised their grand coalition on Monday and the country's president nominated retired army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister, hoping to end a two-month long political stalemate. Romania, one of the European Union's poorest members, has been in political paralysis since a centrist coalition government splintered in September, threatening economic recovery and efforts to cut large budget and trade deficits. "We've been working to create this solid coalition, and this government that is able to ensure Romania's stability ... Romanians are waiting for solutions to fight the impact of pandemic and the energy crisis," Ciuca told reporters.