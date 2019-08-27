Lebanon says will defend itself by 'any means' after drone attack

President Michel Aoun (C) chairs a meeting of the Higher Defence Council in the historic Beiteddine Palace in Lebanon's Chouf moutains, southeast of the capital Beirut (AFP Photo/STRINGER)

Beirut (AFP) - Lebanon on Tuesday stressed its right to defend the country "by any means" after a Israeli drone attack hit the Beirut stronghold of the Hezbollah movement.

Lebanon's Higher Defence Council, a government body in charge of defence policy, met to discuss Sunday's attack on southern Beirut.

"The Council affirms the right of the Lebanese to defend themselves by any means against any aggression," it said in a statement.

It came after President Michel Aoun, a former army chief, denounced the attack as a "declaration of war" and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah vowed retaliation.

During Tuesday's meeting, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said the attack -- the first of its kind since a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel -- posed a threat to regional stability.

Israel used the attack, for which the Jewish state has not claimed responsibility, "to change the rules of engagement," he said.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday his country was ready to use "all means necessary" to defend itself against Iranian threats "on several fronts".

The Iran-backed Hezbollah on Tuesday said the drone attack involved two drones -- one which exploded and the other that crashed without exploding because of a technical failure.

Nasrallah on Sunday had said that an armed drone had "hit a specific area," without elaborating.

The Beirut drone attack came after Israel on Saturday launched strikes in neighbouring Syria to prevent what it said was an Iranian attack on the Jewish state.

Nasrallah on Sunday said two Hezbollah members were among those killed in the strikes.