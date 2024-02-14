Lebanon School District: schedule changes, 7th and 8th move to junior high next year

Supt. Nicole Malinoski presented two items involving big changes to the Lebanon School District starting in the 2024-25 school year at a committee-of-the-whole meeting. The board also appointed a new member to fill a vacant seat.

Both items, district reconfiguration/address and 2024-2025 school day schedule change, will be voted on during the Monday, Feb. 19 board meeting.

District reconfiguration comes as construction on the Lebanon Junior High nears completion. Starting next school year, grades seven and eight will occupy the new school. The middle school will then become the intermediate school and for the 2024-26 school years, house sixth grade. The long-term plan for the district is to move fifth grade from the elementary schools to the intermediate school starting in August of 2026.

The address for the intermediate school will be 350 North 8th St., currently the middle school. The address for the Lebanon Junior High will be 1100 S. 8th St.

With the new junior high school, seventh and eighth graders who would have been within walking distance to the middle school will now have to be bused to school as Pennsylvania law requires districts to provide transportation for students grades seven through 12 residing beyond two walking miles.

To ensure that students are able to get to school safely and on time, the district is looking to make schedule changes to the start and dismissal times for its schools.

If the school were to keep its start times the same, the district would need to spend an additional $150,000 to $200,000 each year for adding additional buses to the fleet, Malinoski said.

She added that several options were considered, including giving Lebanon High School a 9 a.m. start time, which couldn't be done because of conflicts with the start time of the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center. Starting the junior high at 7:45 a.m. was also considered, but the district did not feel comfortable having 11- and 12-year[olds walking in the winter that early. Staggering start times for the elementary schools was considered, but was not equitable.

Malinoski said that discussions on building schedules began last April and involved work from district personnel and outside contractors, as well as input from Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello and other community agencies.

The proposed schedule change will have:

Elementary schools will begin at 9:20 a.m., end at 3:50 p.m., breakfast times will vary by building, but buildings will be open by 9:10.

The intermediate school begins at 8:25 a.m. and ends at 3:05 p.m. with breakfast starting at 7:55. Building open at 8:10

Lebanon Junior High School will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m., with breakfast starting at 7:55. Building open at 8:15.

The high school will start at 7:45 and end at 2:35 p.m. with breakfast startinging at 7:15. Building open at 7:35

Building opening times are when students are able to be in the hallways and teachers are in their classrooms, Malinoski explained, while during breakfast students are to report to the cafeteria or sites in the schools with designated supervision.

Malinoski said that this plan was presented to district staff last week because they wanted to be transparent with staff before formally presenting it to the public, and communications with parents and guardians will be sent out through district messaging, individual school newsletters and included in the 2024-25 calendar, enrollment information and building handbooks.

Temporary board member selected

The district board of directors also went through the interview and voting process to fill a board seat left by Joshua Spaulding, who resigned on the Jan. 15 board meeting, citing personal reasons.

After five interviews and two rounds of voting, Kerry Shuyler, a security monitor for the district, was elected in a 6-2 vote by the board to fill the vacancy, which runs until 2025.

Board president Robert Okonak during informed Shuyler during the interview that if he were elected to fill the seat, he would have to resign from his position at the district, which he was prepared to do.

During the interview, Shuyler said that he was interested in the position because of the past experiences he's had with students, and wants to do something to encourage more from students who might not get the same attention as other students. He also wants to encourage parents and family members to participate in school activities. Finally, he would like to continue to build on the safety of the district, ensuring that it continues to be a safe place to work and learn.

"Now, I know there's a lot more to being a board member tham what I've just described," Shuyler said. "but I can tell you I know I can do a lot more as a board member, a lot more good, than I can as a high school monitor."

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon School District: new schedule, building changes next year