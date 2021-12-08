Lebanon school police receive reports of threats

Dec. 8—The Lebanon School Police Department (LSPD) is investigating two claims of threats made by a student. It is unclear if the threats are from the same student.

The first incident was called into 911 at 8:37 p.m. The caller told a Lebanon police officer a student was making threats to her daughter and drawing pictures of guns.

The second 911 call at 9:37 p.m. reported the caller's daughter attends Lebanon Middle School and told her mother of an incident in the lunch room. The daughter's friend reported another male student told her he was going to shoot up the school and she was on his "hit list." When the girls told the teacher about the threat, the teacher allegedly told them to move to another table away from him.

In both cases, police alerted school resource officers. Each time, the SRO said the department was aware and investigating the threats.

School Communication Director Jen Todderud said the LSPD could not substantiate the claims made in the calls.

"Regardless, we take this subject very seriously so Doyle Dunshee (Principal) is planning to communicate with parents today," she wrote in an email to The Lebanon Reporter.

Both reports come on the heels of a horrific shooting and murder of four students in Oxford, Mich. The media reported that the accused student made disturbing drawings of guns and people hurt prior to the shooting.

LSPD has been an independent law enforcement agency for eight years. In a Lebanon Reporter article from March 2018, Lebanon Community Schools have a standard response to lockout, lockdown, evacuate or shelter in the event of an incident. If there was an active shooter situation, the staff is trained to implement the ALICE protocol which is Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

LSPD Chief Steve Smith said in 2018 that school staff and students know to say something if they see something.

Currently, LSPD employs nine officers, according to a staff list on the Lebanon Community School website.