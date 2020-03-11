Lebanon’s Slow, Painful Slide Into Financial Meltdown

(Bloomberg) -- Behind a black gate in an upscale Beirut suburb, the head of Lebanon’s banking lobby implored the government to hold firm against the latest crisis, pay the country’s debts and safeguard its financial industry.

“A stable economy is largely dependent on a strong banking sector,” said Salim Sfeir, perched on the edge of his chair near a large corner window overlooking the garden of his villa.

Across town, the metal encasing his office at the Association of Banks in Lebanon told the other side of the story as a nation with barely enough money for essentials hurtled toward the first debt default in its history.

Now covered in anti-bank graffiti, the protective panels were put up months ago to keep out protesters at the epicenter of a revolt that laid bare what Lebanese had long suspected: through a mix of mismanagement and corruption, a class of politicians and their business partners bled the country to the point of bankruptcy.

With foreign currency reserves at what the new prime minister described as “dangerous levels,” the government is now in talks to restructure $90 billion of borrowing, which, at 170% of gross domestic product, makes Lebanon one of the most indebted countries in the world.

Read More: It Could Be Crunch Time for World’s Third Most-Indebted Country

Dollars are in such short supply that the central bank will only give them to importers of wheat, medicine and fuel. Banks that kept their doors open in the darkest days of Lebanon’s 15-year civil war are now closing early, cutting card limits, restricting the transfer of dollars abroad and allowing most customers to access only a few hundred dollars of their savings a month.

The arrival of the coronavirus is compounding the misery. Schools and sports clubs have been shuttered as have Beirut’s legendary nightclubs as people fret that the underfunded health system can’t cope with an epidemic.

“Declaring they won’t pay is just an admission that the state, the central bank and the banks are bankrupt,” Charbel Nahas, a former minister of labor and telecommunications, said on Twitter. “They now have a duty to announce the system of sectarian leaders is bankrupt too, because with politics comes responsibility, and society is in danger.”

Lebanon has been teetering for years. Once a byword for sectarian violence, Beirut has been rebuilt since the war, but power games between Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel and others still play out on its streets, fueling internal divisions and complicating decision-making.

In a somber speech that acknowledged the scale of the crisis and the corruption at its heart, Prime Minister Hassan Diab promised a whole package of measures that economists have advocated—with growing urgency—for years. The country would reduce borrowing, cut spending, improve tax collection, restructure the loss-making electricity industry, and introduce a safety net for the poor. What he didn’t say, however, was how Lebanon would fund what could be a painful period of adjustment.

Nasser Saidi, a former economy minister and first vice-governor of the central bank from 1993-2003, has said Lebanon needs a fiscal stabilization fund worth at least $20 billion to ease the transition. That would require buy-in from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, a prospect that has alarmed both protesters and militants Hezbollah.

The Iranian-backed group is concerned it would used as a political weapon by the U.S., which classifies it as a terrorist organization and has been tightening sanctions. It could also lose control over areas of the economy where it wields influence.

Without external help, Lebanon is left facing up to some dire metrics. Though growth flat-lined years ago, a group of leading economists and development specialists including Saidi estimate the economy could shrink by at least 10% this year—to near levels experienced by the U.S. in the Great Depression. The World Bank has warned that half of all Lebanese could slip into poverty.

For former teacher Mona, that scenario no longer feels so unlikely. She retired last year after 44 years teaching in state schools and opted to take her pension as a lump sum, putting it in the bank and living off the interest.