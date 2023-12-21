Lebanon Special School District approves zoning change

Dec. 20—The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education approved the rezoning of an unoccupied residential development across the street from Coles Ferry Elementary School at its meeting on Monday evening.

"Since it won't be impacted at this moment by kids, we thought we would go ahead and set it up," LSSD Director of Schools Brian Hutto said. "It's a great school, and it just frees up some space (for additional students)."

During Monday night's board of education meeting, the residential development was rezoned to Coles Ferry Elementary School from its previous zoning, which would have had potential students zoned for Castle Heights Elementary.

"For those students, it won't be, 'why am I changing schools,' " Hutto said. "This will be the school that they go straight to."

The district contracted with RSP, a company out of Kansas, to assess the district's capacity and zoning. While the report is not ready, the data has been collected.

"We can look for a report in January that gives us predictions on what our schools will be enrolled in the next five years," Hutto said. "They also make zoning recommendations."

The data collected helped shape the decision to rezone the unoccupied property to Coles Ferry Elementary School.

"They looked at our enrollment," Hutto said. "They looked at our population. They looked at the growth coming into the city, and then, they looked at each individual school. Castle Heights is not at capacity. They still have room, but looking at all the growth that is incoming, we have recently rezoned Coles Ferry, so they have plenty of room, probably 100 or more students they can absorb."

The board also approved an update to the student wellness policy.

"There are 11 items in coordinated school health that are reviewed annually," Hutto said. "This change (would make it so) it would be one of (those items reviewed). It would be random (for the item) that's selected."

The director of schools also announced that the Lebanon Special School District now has an app.

"It's finalized, and we'll be pushing it out," Hutto said. "It's a great communication tool to be able to push out notifications, schedule changes and lots of other pieces of information."

Parent meetings regarding third-grade retention will begin in January to alert families who could be impacted by retention.

"We're also waiting on fourth-grade adequate growth," Hutto said. "The state board will meet in February to finalize what fourth-grade adequate growth is acceptable. As a district, we will meet with the fourth-grade parents."