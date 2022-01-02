Lebanon woman faces federal charges after flight incident

Jan. 1—Traveling for the holidays can be a hassle. For passengers onboard a Thanksgiving weekend flight from Florida, things went south quickly after a Lebanon woman allegedly attacked the flight crew.

According to the U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee, Amanda Renee Henry, 43, surrendered to FBI agents in Nashville on Tuesday due to federal charges of interfering with a flight crew related to the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Henry was returning to Nashville on Nov. 27 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on a Spirit Airlines flight, when she became disruptive and appeared to be intoxicated.

Nearby passengers reportedly requested to be moved to other seats due to Henry's behavior. It became a larger security concern for the flight crew that Henry was seated next to an emergency exit.

The report states that when Henry was asked to move to another seat, "she refused, grabbed her carry-on bag and ran toward the front of the aircraft screaming, 'I'm getting off this plane.' "

A second flight attendant moved to block Henry from getting to the main cabin door and began to restrain her, at which time Henry is said to have begun kicking and hitting the flight attendant, while also assaulting the other flight attendant who assisted in the restraint.

Once the flight attendants were able to restrain Henry, a passenger who was an off-duty firefighter assisted the crew by sitting with Henry and keeping her calm for the duration of the flight.

After the plane landed, Henry was arrested by the Nashville Airport Department of Public Safety and charged with public intoxication.

This is not the first time that Henry has been charged for assault or drunken behavior. In 2018, she was arrested in Smith County for driving under the influence. The following year, she was arrested in Smith County again for resisting arrest and two counts of assault.

"In accordance with the Attorney General's directive, the prosecution of those who endanger the safety of airline passengers, flight crews, and flight attendants is a priority of this office," Wildasin said. "Those whose behavior disrupts or otherwise endangers the safety of persons on aircrafts should expect to face federal charges."

If convicted of the federal offense, Henry faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Kurtzman.