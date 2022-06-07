New Lebanon woman indicted, accused of stabbing 17-year-old boy in chest

Jun. 6—A 43-year-old New Lebanon woman indicted Monday is accused of fighting alongside her teen son last month and stabbing another teen in the chest.

Tracy Jean Baker is scheduled to be arraigned June 21 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Baker and her 15-year-old son were arrested the evening of May 26 after New Lebanon police were called on a report of a stabbing in the McDonald's parking lot at 350 W. Main St.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Baker was released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting $10,000 bond but is in electronic home monitoring. Her son remains held in the county Juvenile Justice Center. His case is under review for appropriate charges, according to the prosecutor's office.