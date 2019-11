(Corrects spelling of president's name in first paragraph)

BEIRUT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun on Thursday said on his official Twitter account that he has hope in the possibility of the formation of a new government in the coming days.

The demands of the protesters will be among the first goals of the incoming government, Aoun said. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra)