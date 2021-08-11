Lebanon's central bank ends subsidies for fuel imports

·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s central bank said Wednesday it will provide a line of credit for fuel importers at market price, ending subsidies on the scarce resource. The move is likely to send prices soaring in a country already in the throes of an economic crisis.

The decision comes amid an unfolding energy crisis that has plunged the country into hours of darkness, threatened hospitals and businesses with shutdown and sparked deadly violence among consumers and motorists looking for fuel.

The shortages are blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government’s inability to secure deliveries of imported fuel.

The crisis worsened when authorities began to reduce subsidies on fuel amid a deepening financial crisis unfolding since 2019. The Lebanese currency has plummeted and now sells at over 20,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on the black market while the official rate is fixed at 1,500 pounds for $1.

The price of a gallon of fuel has increased by more than 220% in the last year, triggering panic and a thriving black market.

In a statement, the central bank said the decision to provide credit to importers at market price will be effective Thursday and new prices will be determined by the Ministry of Energy.

The central bank’s foreign reserves have been depleted in past months in the import-dependent country, where medicine, fuel and basic needs have been running short and a black market has been thriving.

The move may ease some of the shortages but is likely to heighten social tension in the small country where over 50% of the population has fallen below the poverty line. The financial crisis — rooted in years of corruption and mismanagement — took hold since 2019. It has been made worse by the failure of political leaders to agree on a new government to chart a path out of the crisis and negotiate a recovery package with the International Monetary Fund. A caretaker government has been in charge since last year.

The fuel crisis has turned violent before, with motorists clashing at gas stations after long waits and fuel running out. On Monday, at least three people were killed in violence over access to fuel, reflecting the growing frustration over a continued problem that has only gotten worse.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olin (OLN) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

    Is it a good or bad thing when a stock surpasses resistance at the 50-day simple moving average?

  • Israel tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases surge

    Israel’s government on Wednesday advanced a raft of new coronavirus restrictions, including sweeping implementation of a digital vaccine passport and tighter restrictions on mass gatherings, as the country struggles with skyrocketing new infections. The Cabinet gave its approval for the tighter measures — including limitations on people gathering indoors and restricting entry to venues and restaurants to “Green Pass” holders — as new cases of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus surge despite widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the government would be “giving a booster” to the country’s healthcare system as new coronavirus cases continue a precipitous climb.

  • UN Climate summit ignores imminent Santana, Rob Thomas sequel to "Smooth"

    Welp, we’re screwed. Two days after the damning climate report from the U.N., in which the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) announced that the planet would inevitably heat 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next 20 years, legendary guitarist Carlos Santana dropped another bombshell: It’s going to feel like “seven inches from the mid-day sun” even sooner than we think. According to a tweet, Santana and former collaborator Rob Thomas plan to raise temperatures significantly by the end of

  • Several Lebanese parties to boycott parliament session over blast probe

    Several Lebanese parties said on Wednesday they would boycott a parliamentary session called to discuss a proposal that critics say would effectively derail judicial efforts to question senior officials over the Beirut port blast. With leading Christian and Druze groups planning to boycott, it was not clear if there would be enough MPs for quorum at the session called on Thursday by Shi'ite Speaker Nabih Berri. The only item on the agenda is the petition from a group of MPs asking that the senior officials including the caretaker prime minister be referred to a special council that hears cases against former presidents and ministers.

  • Brazil's Embraer and Kenya Airways agree to study flying taxis

    Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday its flying taxi unit Eve has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Kenya Airways to develop operating models in its key markets. The agreement with Fahari Aviation, the unmanned aircraft division of Kenya Airways, aims to design a network for the safe operation of Electric Vertical Aircraft (EVA). Investment in zero-emission electric aircraft has grown as consumers push for greener options in the transport sector, which is looking for new ways to fight congestion in big cities.

  • Tencent-Backed Krafton Tumbles After $3.8 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Krafton Inc., creator of hit video game PUBG: Battlegrounds, plummeted in its Tuesday debut after pulling off a $3.8 billion initial public offering that was South Korea’s biggest in over a decade.Its shares fell as much as 20% before closing 8.8% down, becoming the first stock on the KOSPI mainboard to drop on debut this year. The Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed firm, which cut its offering by more than 1 trillion won ($870 million) after regulators questioned its valuation, is grap

  • Remember: Mitch McConnell didn’t help pass this infrastructure bill out of the goodness of his heart

    Love his politics or hate them, you’ve got to say this for McConnell: He is the most consistent politician in Washington — a truly cold-blooded operator. And he knows what he stands to gain from this

  • 49ers sign Donald Payne, release Kevin White

    With injury concerns at linebacker, the 49ers have added some depth at the position. San Francisco announced on Wednesday that the team has signed linebacker Donald Payne. Payne’s last appearance came for the Jaguars in 2019, when he played nine games for the club with five starts. He recorded 61 total tackles for Jacksonville, along [more]

  • 'We will find you': Tennessee parents protest school mask mandate, people in masks heckled

    One man was caught on video following a person to their car, saying, “You’ll never be allowed in public again."

  • Iran's new president presents conservative Cabinet list

    Iran’s new president presented a Cabinet dominated by hard-liners on Wednesday, state TV reported, providing one of the first glimpses into the policies he might pursue over the next four years. The conservative cleric and former judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, nominated hard-line career diplomat Hossein Amirabollahian to the crucial post of foreign minister as Iran and the U.S. seek to resuscitate Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal with world powers. The Cabinet list included no women, few surprises and several officials from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

  • U.S.-bound migrants fill Colombia town as COVID-19 border closures lifted

    After traveling for more than a year by ship, bus and car from Africa in hope of reaching the United States, Simon Gyamfi found himself stuck in a remote tourist resort on the coast of Colombia with thousands of other migrants. Now, after the frontiers finally reopened, he has made his way by road to the northern Colombian town of Necocli, a gateway for migrants heading northward into Central America. Every year, thousands of migrants pass through the small town, looking to catch a boat across the Gulf of Uraba toward the jungles of the Darien Gap on the isthmus of Panama.

  • Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

    Nigeria says there was "no justification" for an official's mistreatment by immigration officers.

  • Jamaica’s Central Bank Mints Country’s First Batch of CBDCs

    The pilot program was originally supposed to launch in May, but was delayed for unspecified reasons.

  • ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Teams with Sion Sono For a Bonkers Samurai Western

    The subversive Japanese filmmaker's latest stars Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Bill Moseley, and Nick Cassavetes.

  • Trump sends out cryptic three-word message in PAC email

    Former President Donald Trump sent recipients of his email list a cryptic three-word message Wednesday without context, raising questions about its meaning.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

    The QAnon-backing lawmaker's attempt to own the libs backfired, with people pointing to problematic Republican politicians -- and Boebert's own husband.

  • Democrats' pick for the top staffer on the January 6 Capitol attack investigation sends an ugly message to potential witnesses

    Is the signal the committee wants to send that once a whistleblower conflicts with its political agenda, the whistleblower gets sacrificed?

  • Trump was ‘in pain and afraid’ during post-Covid display of bravado, niece’s book says

    Mary Trump’s new book The Reckoning, seen by the Guardian, describes a national trauma worsened by her uncle Donald Trump came out to the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from hospital. The then US president had a pained expression that Mary recognised from her grandmother, she recalls in the book. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Donald Trump was “afraid” when he put on a display of bravado at the White House after being treated for a severe coronavirus infection, his estranged n

  • The census is about to set our politics on fire

    The census is about to set our politics on fire

  • Federal surveillance machine looking through your bank accounts and cryptocurrency

    The federal government doesn't have the right to know everything about your finances.