Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street

BASSEM MROUE
·5 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — From his small music shop on Beirut’s Hamra Street, Michel Eid witnessed the rise and fall of Lebanon through the changing fortunes of this famed boulevard for more than 60 years.

Hamra Street represented everything that was glamorous about Beirut in the 1960s and 1970s, with Lebanon’s top movie houses and theaters, cafes frequented by intellectuals and artists, and ritzy shops. It saw a revival the past decade, with international chain stores and vibrant bars and restaurants.

Now many of its stores are shuttered. Poverty-stricken Lebanese and Syrian refugees beg on its sidewalks. Trash piles up on its corners. Like the rest of Lebanon, the economic crash swept through the street like a destructive storm.

At 88 years old, Eid remembers the bad times, during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, when Hamra saw militias battling, assassinations at its cafes and, at one point, invading Israeli troops marching down the street. Nothing was as bad as now, Eid says.

“We have hit rock bottom,” he said. Few customers come to his Tosca Music Shop and Electronic Supplies, which sells records and a variety of electronic clocks, calculators and watches.

Lebanon’s economic meltdown was the culmination of the country’s post-war era. The war’s militia leaders became the political leadership and held power since. They ran an economy that at times boomed but was effectively a Ponzi scheme riddled with corruption and mismanagement.

The scheme finally collapsed, starting in October 2019, in what the World Bank calls one of the world’s worst economic and financial crises since the mid-1800s.

The currency’s value evaporated, salaries lost their buying power, dollars in banks became inaccessible, and prices skyrocketed. As much as 82% of the population now lives in poverty, according to the U.N.

A walk through Hamra Street shows the impact.

Many shops have shut down because owners could no longer afford high rents and huge monthly bills for private electricity generators. After nightfall, the shops that are still operating close early. Many streetlights don’t work because of electricity cuts. Once late-night Hamra feels deserted before midnight.

During its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s, Hamra Street was the elegant heart of Lebanon’s cosmopolitan pre-war era, Beirut’s Champs Elysees. Arab, European and American tourists flocked to its swanky shops, restaurants and bars.

Hamra had the capital’s finest movie houses. At its Piccadilly Theater, Lebanon’s most beloved singer Fayrouz performed. You might see the international diva Dalida strolling down the avenue before one of her shows. World stars held concerts in Lebanon, including Louis Armstrong and Paul Anka.

Located in the capital’s western neighborhood of Ras Beirut, Hamra was — and still is — a place where Christians and Muslims live side by side. Its cafes were hangouts for artists, intellectuals and political activists, caught up in the leftist, secular, Arab nationalist spirit of the times.

“Hamra Street is an international avenue,” says Mohamad Rayes, who has worked on the street since the early ’70s and owns three clothes and lingerie shops in the area.

He spoke sitting in a café that, in the 1970s, was called the Horse Shoe. He pointed to a corner where two of the greatest Arab singers of the time, Abdel-Halim Hafez and Farid el-Atrash, had a regular seat, along with Nizar Qabbani, an iconic romantic poet from Syria.

The civil war ended that golden era. Fighting wreaked heavy damage on Hamra Street.

After the war, the center of Beirut’s international commerce and shopping moved to a newly renovated downtown. But Hamra Street saw a major facelift in the early 2000s, with new water, sewage and electricity systems.

That fueled a revival the past 15 years. International chains like Starbucks and Nike opened stores. New restaurants flourished, including ones opened by Syrians fleeing their country’s civil war.

The new wave pushed aside many of the area’s pre-war icons. Its famed cafe Modca was replaced by a bank. A McDonald's stands in place of Faisal Restaurant, where Arab leftists once huddled over glasses of arak liquor and dishes of appetizers. The Piccadilly Theater was abandoned.

But the street attracted a new generation of young people of all sects, bringing the progressive spirit of the 2011’s frustrated Arab Spring. Once again, the street rang with bars. One club, Metro Medina, drew young crowds with retro live shows of old Arabic music from the past century.

Hamra remains busy during the day. Thousands come for treatment at its medical centers or to study at the nearby American University of Beirut, one of the Middle East’s top educational institutions.

But “Hamra is not the Hamra of the past,” said Elie Rbeiz.

The 70-year-old Rbeiz has been a hairdresser for the elite in Hamra since 1962. He counted among his regular clients the late Saudi businessman Adnan Khashoggi, who once flew Rbeiz to London on a private jet for a cut. Rbeiz expanded his business 20 years ago to include men’s clothes.

Now in the economic crisis, his sales have dropped 60%.

Still, Rbeiz believes Hamra will bounce back. He said his shop was blown up during the civil war and he renovated and reopened. “I did not surrender then and will not surrender now. Never.”

Not everyone is so certain.

Eid opened his music store in Hamra in 1958. He’ll close it when he stops working, he said. His two sons live abroad; if they don’t want his 4,500 records, many of which are collectors’ items, he’ll donate them.

Will Hamra Street flourish again? “Never, never. Impossible,” he said.

But he won’t leave.

“Hamra Street is the oxygen that I breathe,” he said. “I grew up on Hamra Street and will end my life here.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why more and more people are dealing with mold in their houses — and 5 preventative measures you can take

    The second home market has been booming, but there are hidden dangers that just don’t appear on the radar of potential buyers until, well, they do.

  • Spider-Man star Zendaya joins West Side Story actor in new movie

    Spider-Man star Zendaya will be joining West Side Story actor Mike Faist and The Crown's Josh O'Connor in a new sports-themed romance.

  • Turkey lowers taxes on basic foods to fight high inflation

    Turkey’s president announced a significant reduction in taxes on basic food supplies Saturday as the country faces rampant inflation and numerous protests over eroding living standards. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the value-added tax would be lowered to 1% from 8% on food purchases. Erdogan said, in addition to the tax discount, the government “expects” food companies to lower their prices by 7%.

  • Sebastian Stan's Trainer Shared a Throwback Video of His 'Winter Soldier' Workout

    Celebrity personal trainer Don Saladino just shared a video of Sebastian Stan while he was training for Marvel's

  • U.S. Is Exporting Every Molecule of LNG Possible

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers were docked or loading at all seven U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminals for the first time Saturday, marking a small piece of industry history and setting up record flows to the plants amid high prices and tensions in Europe. Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverBiden Warns Putin of Risk of Heavy Price: Ukraine UpdateIBM Emails Show Millennial Workers Favored Ov

  • Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Valentine's Day With Matching Wedding Date Tattoos

    For a new episode of her Facebook Watch show, Cardi Tries, rapper Cardi B was given the chance to try out tattooing for the first time on husband Offset.

  • Myanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty

    Myanmar's junta showed off its military strength with a parade in the capital Naypyitaw on Saturday, with its leader Min Aung Hlaing defending last year's coup as necessary to protect the country from enemies, both domestic and foreign. Celebrating Myanmar's Union Day, which marks independence from British colonial rule in 1947, the government also announced that 814 prisoners would be pardoned. It was not immediately clear if Australian Sean Turnell, an economic adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and who has been detained for more than a year, was among those pardoned.

  • After more than 20 years, two missing teens were finally found not far from home

    It took more than 20 years to find Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel, but investigators now say the answer was here all along.

  • S Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls

    It took South Carolina lawmakers only two months to act when a female college student was kidnapped and killed by a man posing as an Uber driver. The Legislature acted swiftly to prevent such crimes in the future. “It was wrong what happened to that young woman," Gilliard said of the college student. The “ Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act ” is named for the pastor who died in the attack.

  • Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in SF, 1 hospitalized, pets rescued

    Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire on Saturday. One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

  • Inflation and armed global conflict have investors worried about Jay Powell’s trigger finger

    However you slice it, nothing makes this market sell-off faster than news portending the end of our zero-interest rate environment.

  • Police officers expected to live after being wounded in ambush at Phoenix home

    The most seriously injured officer was the first on the scene and was invited into the home before he was shot, police say.

  • Black Rifle Coffee co-founder Mat Best discusses company's NYSE debut

    Under the ticker symbol BRCC, share prices for Black Rifle — co-headquarted in San Antonio and Salt Lake City — opened Thursday at $16.

  • Saudi Pharma Retail Chain Al Dawaa Seeks $500 Million From IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Al Dawaa Medical Services Co., one of the largest pharmaceutical retail companies in Saudi Arabia, is seeking to raise about $500 million from an IPO as more family-owned businesses list in the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverBiden Warns Putin of Risk of Heavy Price: Ukraine UpdateIBM Emails Show Millennial Workers Favored Over ‘Dinobabies’Biden’s White House Makes

  • Kids as young as 5 were arrested at schools 2,600 times. Search our database to see where it's happening.

    FBI data reveal who makes up this very young age group, for whom the long-term effects have not been studied well.

  • Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

    Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking truckers. Police set up checkpoints into the French capital on key roads and said they successfully stopped at least 500 vehicles from heading to the banned protest, but a few dozen vehicles were able to slip in and disrupt traffic on the boutique-lined Champs-Elysees.

  • US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

    U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that in addition to taking the photos, Foley had made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally get under my skin.” Chythlook-Sifsof is from Alaska and describes herself as Yupik and Inupiaq.

  • Embiid takes one last shot at Simmons: ‘Winning not the biggest factor’

    Joel Embiid dispatched Ben Simmons off to Brooklyn with one final parting shot.

  • Camilla thinks it would be ‘rude’ to the Queen to talk about future coronation

    The Duchess of Cornwall would find it “rude” to talk about a future coronation out of respect for the Queen, a source has suggested.

  • Sudan's Burhan dismisses sanctions threats, says Israel visits not political

    Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Saturday dismissed Western threats of sanctions and said meetings between Sudanese and Israeli officials were part of security cooperation rather than political in nature. Burhan led a military coup on Oct. 25 that ended a partnership between the army and civilian parties which was meant to lead to democratic elections, leading to months of protests as well as Western condemnation. In his first interview on state television since the coup, Burhan said Washington was receiving inaccurate information.