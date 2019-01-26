Lebanon's Hezbollah says 'surprising' Israel took so long to find tunnels

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen in Beirut, Lebanon August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it was "a surprise" that Israel took so long to find tunnels dug under the border between the two countries, and that the group had had the ability to enter into northern Israel for years.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's comments in an interview with al-Mayadeen television were his first since Israel discovered what it called Hezbollah "attack tunnels" last month that a top U.N. official said violated the truce between Israel and Lebanon.

