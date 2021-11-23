Lebanon's interior minister: crisis with Gulf could worsen

SARAH EL DEEB
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s interior minister said Tuesday that every delay in resolving the diplomatic crisis with Gulf nations threatens to affect the lives of more Lebanese already reeling from a massive economic crisis.

Bassam Mawlawi said resolving the crisis begins with the resignation of the Cabinet minister whose comments sparked the ire of Saudi Arabia, calling it long overdue.

Saudi Arabia, a traditional ally of Lebanon, withdrew its ambassador and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave last month following televised comments by George Kordahi, Lebanon’s information minister. Kordahi said the war in Yemen was futile and called it an aggression by the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen’s war began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthi rebels, who control much of the country’s north. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year determined to restore the internationally recognized government and oust the rebels.

Kordahi recorded the comments weeks before he was named minister and has refused to apologize or step down despite appeals from many, including the prime minister. Lebanese officials have said his remarks do not represent official government views.

“This is taking a long time. It should not take more than a month to be resolved,” Mawlawi told The Associated Press. “He should have resigned before. He should have resigned immediately. ... Every delay causes more grave damage to the Lebanese, whether those in Lebanon or in the Gulf.”

Bahrain, The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and also recalled their ambassadors.

The Saudis have also banned Lebanese imports, affecting hundreds of businesses and cutting off hundreds of millions in foreign currency to Lebanon, which is already facing a major economic meltdown.

Mawlawi warned the Saudi import ban could be expanded to curtail all trade with the Gulf nations, which could also undermine the employment or residency of Lebanese living in the oil-rich nations. The livelihoods of over 350,000 Lebanese living in the Gulf nations are at risk.

“We should not wait until the noose is tightened around all the Lebanese people’s necks so that we take measures that we could have taken earlier and that could have been easier,” he said. "I think the delay makes the crisis more complicated.”

Mawlawi said Kordahi is not resigning because he needs the approval of his political backers, including the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has criticized the Saudi pressure.

The standoff has paralyzed the government, which has been unable to convene for weeks.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati can’t dismiss Kordahi without the approval of two-thirds of the Cabinet. Mawlawi called on Mikati to do so if he can secure the votes.

“The government must take initiative. I don’t think the government should wait for any initiative or steps from the Gulf countries,” he said.

Mawlawi acknowledged the crisis with Gulf nations precedes Kordahi’s comments.

Saudi Arabia took the first punitive measures against Lebanon last spring after it announced it had seized over 5 million pills of the amphetamine drug Captagon hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon. Then, it banned the import or transit of Lebanese produce through its territories. Two suspected smugglers were arrested in May.

Mawlawi said he has already ordered tighter security measures at border crossings to prevent smuggling and said an investigation into the smuggling ring continues.

“Lebanon continues to cooperate (with Saudi Arabia on the probe) but we have not reached the results we expect,” he said. “We must reach a conclusion in cooperation with the Saudi authorities to figure out what all the details of the issue that threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and Arab communities. “

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan parliament begins debate on constitutional changes

    Jordan's parliament began deliberations on Monday of proposed constitutional reforms that officials say revitalise the monarchy and are part of a drive to deliver on long promised political reforms. A royal committee appointed by King Abdullah drafted the proposals to try to modernize the country's political system and revamp the existing political parties and elections law. In April former crown prince Hamza was accused of agitating against Abdullah, exposing faultlines within a royal family that has helped shield Jordan from the sort of turmoil that has consumed neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

  • The 10 Best Baby Walkers and Activity Centers to Help Your Baby Cruise Into Toddlerhood

    These toys from Baby Einstein, Skip Hop, VTech, and more keep babies' brains and bodies active.

  • Back in power, Israel's Left finds its influence is limited

    After years in Israel’s political wilderness, small dovish parties that support Palestinian statehood are back in government. The parties are having to rein themselves in as hopes for a Palestinian state slip further away under their watch, with settlement construction booming and peace talks a distant memory. “Unfortunately, this is not the government that will sign a peace agreement with the Palestinians,” said Mossi Raz, a lawmaker from the dovish Meretz party, which is part of the coalition.

  • Xi says China will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday said his country will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia or bully its smaller neighbors, amid ongoing friction over the South China Sea. Xi made the remarks during a virtual conference with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, held to mark the 30th anniversary of relations between China and the grouping. Two diplomats said ASEAN member Myanmar was not represented at Monday's meeting after its military-installed government refused to allow an ASEAN envoy to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other arrested politicians.

  • In Africa, Blinken sees limits of US influence abroad

    Traveling across Africa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw firsthand the limits of America’s influence abroad. Blinken confronted authoritarianism, growing threats from newly energized extremists, and persistent challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change, all of which have stubbornly resisted various U.S. interventions. Before leaving the continent at his last stop in Senegal, Blinken said he had been well received by all three leaders he met.

  • Kyrsten Sinema speaks out

    The Arizona senator says Dems shouldn't promise too much. There's just one problem.

  • Mike Lindell Blames a Vast GOP Conspiracy for His Supreme Court Failure

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now a

  • Biden says house burned ‘with my wife in it,’ adding to long list of embellished stories

    President Biden said in New Hampshire on Tuesday that his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside, adding to a long list of personal stories he’s embellished over the years.

  • New York prosecutors are investigating whether the Trump Organization broke the law by offering dramatically different valuations of the same properties

    One property was valued to lenders at a number more than 30 times what the Trump Organization said it was worth in tax documents.

  • Welcome to Florida, Kyle Rittenhouse! It’s a great state for vigilantes | Editorial

    Kyle Rittenhouse chose the right state to let his hair down after his acquittal last week. It’s not because he gets to enjoy Florida’s 70-degree fall weather while Kenosha, Wisconsin — where he shot three men, two to death — sees freezing temperatures. It’s not because of Florida’s party scene, which the average teenager is more interested in than semi-automatic rifles.

  • Conservative Columnist Sounds Alarm On ‘Full-Blown Insurgency’ From The Right

    Armed Trump zealots would “bear roughly the same symbiotic relationship to the GOP that the IRA had to the Sinn Fein party,” warned Max Boot.

  • Fact-check: Under Build Back Better, will you be audited by the IRS if you spend more than $28?

    What McCarthy is suggesting isn’t in Build Back Better. McCarthy is criticizing a different proposal, but he leaves out many key details.

  • Oklahoma GOP Head: RNC Chair ‘Must Resign’ For LGBTQ Support

    REUTERSThe head of the Oklahoma Republican Party on Tuesday called on Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign after she expressed the party’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community at a gala earlier this month.In an 1,100-word fundraising email headed “RNC Chair MUST Change Course or RESIGN,” OKGOP chair John Bennett said McDaniel “must resign” if “she cannot or will not stand for who we say we are.”“The OKGOP will not cooperate with this decision and, as your Chairman, I a

  • House Dems demand Senate ignore parliamentarian and allow 'pathway to citizenship' under reconciliation rules

    A group of House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., penned a letter urging the Senate's Democratic leadership to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian ruling that a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot be included in a budget reconciliation bill.

  • Republicans warn ATF taking 'giant leap toward a federal firearm registry'

    Rep. Michael Cloud led colleagues in a letter to acting ATF Director Marvin Richardson on Monday, expressing their concern over a potential backdoor gun registry around Congress’ prohibition.

  • Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order targeting commercial truck driver shortage

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order addressing an ongoing shortage of licensed commercial truck drivers amid supply chain slowdown.

  • Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled planes and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones, seeing the hand of Iran or its allies in aerial attacks on shipping or on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. "Today I reveal to you two central bases in the area of Chabahar and Qeshm island in south Iran, from which operations in the maritime arena were launched, and where today, too, advanced Shahed attack drones are deployed," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told a televised security conference.

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

    U.S. Navy ships routinely transit the Taiwan Strait, which lies in international waters and is a main conduit between the South China Sea and northern waters used by China, Japan, South Korea and others.

  • What Vladimir Putin Is Up To in Ukraine

    In recent weeks, Russia has advanced more than 100,000 soldiers to its border with Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesperson says Russia poses no threat to anyone, but its 2014 invasion of Crimea and its ongoing material support for separatist rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region (along with related denials of the same) have European and U.S. officials on alert. E.U. chief Ursula von der Leyen insists the E.U. and U.S. “fully support the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” and together they’re publicly discussing retaliatory steps, mainly sanctions, if Russia crosses the border.