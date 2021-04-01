Lebanon's top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda
·1 min read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Those dragging Lebanon into regional conflicts were not acting in its best interests, the country's top Christian cleric said, in unusually direct comments that appeared to refer to Hezbollah.

"I want to tell them ... Do you want to force (Lebanon) to go to war? Are you asking before you go to war? Before you go to Syria? ... You're not looking out for the interest of your people," Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said in a video circulated by local media on Thursday.

Rai has called for Lebanon to remain neutral, referring to Hezbollah's role fighting in neighbouring Syria to support Damascus and its alliance with Iran in regional conflicts.

(Reporting by Laila Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanese president Aoun fears chaos as crisis bites: Jadeed TV

    Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday the country could face chaos before it can recover from a financial meltdown. Crushed under a mountain of debt and decades of graft, Lebanon has plunged into its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war. Aoun, a former army commander, and Saad al-Hariri, a three-time premier who was designated prime minister in October, have been locked in a standoff over the makeup of a new cabinet as the crisis worsens.

  • Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis. "Everyone must know the country has run out of time," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed movement, said in a televised speech. Lebanon is hurtling towards collapse in a financial meltdown that is posing the most serious threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war, but bickering politicians have been unable to form a government for months.

  • Osaka hopes to learn lesson after 23-match win streak snapped

    Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion whose last loss came in February 2020, was beaten 6-0 6-4 by Greek 23rd seed Maria Sakkari. The Japanese second seed's early exit also ended any hopes she had of reclaiming the world number one ranking from Australian Ash Barty, who has moved into the Miami semi-finals. For the first time since the WTA Tour resumed play last July, the top ranking could have changed hands in Miami but for that to happen Osaka needed to at least reach the final.

  • Italian Grocery Clerks Dying for Vax While Nurses Have to Be Forced to Get It

    Remo Casilli via ReutersROME—The wilting flowers piled up outside the Todis grocery store in Rome are yet another tribute to a store clerk who lost their battle with COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. A few blocks down the road, at a nursing home facility, there are flowers, too. But these are for the residents who died after a no-vax nurse accidentally infected more than a dozen people after refusing to get inoculated in January.Fear and Loathing Over AstraZeneca Vaccine as Italy Braces for Deadly Third WaveGrocery staff are not even on the horizon when it comes to the front-line workers being offered COVID-19 vaccines. By contrast, healthcare workers were the first to be offered a shot when Italy rolled out its vaccination campaign in late December. But hundreds of nurses have refused to get inoculated, reportedly causing scores of COVID outbreak clusters and untold deaths. At least three lawsuits are underway across the country over no-vax healthcare workers fatally infecting people they were caring for. At the San Martino Policlinico hospital in Genoa, 400 nurses have refused to get vaccinated, leading to at least two separate clusters. The son of one man who tested positive after his death is suing the hospital since the nurse who looked after him was a vocal anti-vaxxer. Outbreaks at both a care home and hospital in the town of Lavagna, Liguria, are also tied to non-vaccinated health staff, according to the local health authority there. “A hospital cluster, generated, at least so it seems from the first investigations, by unvaccinated health personnel, who unknowingly brought a ward virus and caused nine positive patients,” Giovanni Toti, the regional governor testified in support of mandating vaccines to healthcare workers. Similar outbreaks have occurred in Calabria, Puglia and Campania–all in hospitals and care centers with high incidences of staff refusing vaccines.On Wednesday, Italy’s newly minted prime minister Mario Draghi passed a decree that now requires all healthcare workers to be vaccinated—or be suspended without pay.The move is significant in a vaccine-hesitant country that only introduced mandatory measles vaccines for school children in 2017, brought on by a country-wide outbreak. Add to that the debacle of the AstraZeneca rollout, which was suspended across Europe after unfounded suspicions that it causes blood clots.Still, there are thousands of people in Italy who would give anything for a shot, including hundreds of people over the age of 80 who have still not been called up for their first dose due to supply problems. Draghi decided that going forward, the vaccine would be rolled out by age group rather than employment sector after healthcare workers, including pharmacists, and educators of all levels as well as lawyers, judges, police and prison guards were given the first opportunities. Groups supporting grocery store workers feel their sector will now be forgotten since most clerks are well under the age threshold now being offered vaccines. Add to that the thousands of grocery store clerks who have been infected and hundreds who have died, according to the primary union for the sector. “In the middle is a list of invisible deaths, hidden and never emphasized so as not to disturb the staggering profits of the multinationals of the trade,“ Francesco Iacovone, a trade unionist said Wednesday, referring to grocery store companies who are accused of not lobbying for vaccines for their workers who are offered only surgical masks as protection.Both sides are angry. The no-vax health care workers argue that their privacy rights are being violated by being required to get a vaccine—or outed if they refuse. And the grocery store workers say their rights are being violated by not being offered one despite being front-line workers with no protection.Maurizio Zega, head of the Order of Nursing Professionals of Rome agrees with the mandate. He says that any medical professional who refuses a vaccine “chose the wrong job.” He also supports grocery store workers and those who prepare food in being next in line for a shot.Zega welcomes the mandate for health care workers as a way to legally punish those who had previously refused the vaccine. Prior to the mandate, many doctors refused to work with no-vax nurses, and vice versa, but there was no legal tool to remove them from hospitals or care homes. “Nobody questions individual freedom but, certainly, the choice not to get vaccinated is not compatible with health care. Patient safety must remain in the foreground,” he said after Draghi announced the decree. “If a professional has to assist a sick person, he or she must meet certain requirements. And if one of these requirements is, in a pandemic, anti-COVID vaccination, that becomes a fundamental element. We ask the pilot not to drink alcohol before the flight. It is an essential requirement. So is the vaccine.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pakistan decision on India trade deferred until Delhi reviews Kashmir status: foreign minister

    Pakistan's cabinet on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the country's top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and sugar from neighbouring India until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status, the foreign minister said. In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the imports, which was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals. "It was a consensus opinion, including the prime minister, that as long as India doesn't review the Aug. 5, 2019, unilateral steps it took, it wouldn't be possible to normalise relations with India," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said of the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which had to endorse the ECC's decision for trade to start.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot will come too late for the US

    Experts told Insider the vaccine will likely win US authorization, but the US may choose to donate doses to other countries.

  • Matt Gaetz's father says the FBI is investigating an alleged extortion scheme and that he wore a wire as part of the probe

    Matt Gaetz's father told Politico he was cooperating in an FBI investigation into an alleged extortion scheme linked to a DOJ probe into the lawmaker.

  • 'Xinjiang cotton is my love': Patriots on show at China Fashion Week

    Designer Zhou Li took to the stage amid applause following her runway show at China Fashion Week with a prop that has political overtones: a bouquet of cotton plants. "As far as I'm concerned, I think Xinjiang cotton is my sweetheart, my love, which is to say I'm very grateful it has brought me such happiness," Zhou, 56, told Reuters after her show on Tuesday in Beijing. Zhou, chief designer and founder of Chinese fashion brand Sun-Bird, is a patriotic supporter of a boycott targeting several major western apparel brands in China that have expressed concern over alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Matrix' 22 years later

    Stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have been busy since the sci-fi film first aired, including working on the latest sequel set for 2021.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Trump must face a defamation lawsuit over Summer Zervos' sexual-assault claims, court rules

    Donald Trump must now face a lawsuit after branding the former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos a liar for her claims he sexually assaulted her.

  • 10 surprising things you didn't know about 'The Matrix'

    Ahead of the series' upcoming fourth installment starring Keanu Reeves, here are some behind-the-scenes secrets about this beloved sci-fi movie.

  • Chile inks deal for 1.8 million doses of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine as inoculation drive plows ahead

    Chile's president Sebastian Pinera said on Tuesday that his government had signed a new deal with CanSino Biologics for its one-dose coronavirus vaccine as the South American nation vaults ahead with one of the world's fastest inoculation drives. Pinera said in a televised statement that Cansino had agreed to deliver 1.8 million doses of the vaccine in May and June. The latest deal assures the small but comparatively wealthy Latin American nation more than 35 million vaccination doses for 2021, enough to immunize 18 million people, Pinera said.

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the Fever Dreams interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Junta's foes woo ethnic allies with new Myanmar constitution

    Opponents of Myanmar’s military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter late Wednesday in a major political challenge to the ruling junta. The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the country's armed ethnic militias to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February. The actions were taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats when the military staged the coup and ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • NBA veteran JJ Redick says Pelicans didn't honor their word and traded him to Dallas instead of closer to his family

    JJ Redick said he was "floored" when he was traded to the Mavericks because he believed he was going to be heading to a team in the Northeast.

  • Mayor, governor want to cancel Osaka legs of Olympic relay

    The Tokyo Olympic torch relay ran into big trouble on Thursday when the governor of Osaka prefecture and the mayor of the city of Osaka asked that relay legs going through the city be canceled with the games opening in less than four months. “When I watch the torch relay elsewhere in Japan, people tend to gather and those places get crowded," Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui said Thursday. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura echoed the mayor: "I think the torch relay through the middle of Osaka should be canceled.”

  • Setbacks continue in Europe's vaccine rollout

    There was confusion at this vaccination center in the German city of Cologne on Wednesday (March 30), one day after Germany limited some use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, the latest blow for the vaccine in Europe.People waiting their turn for a shot told Reuters they were finding it difficult to keep track of what's right and what's wrong.Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, the country's federal and state health ministries agreed on Tuesday (March 30) that under 60-year-olds should only receive the AstraZeneca vaccine if they belong to high-priority groups, which include high-risk patients and medical workers, in consultation with a doctor.Meantime, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are discussing possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three had a joint video conference on Tuesday.The Kremlin said in a statement that the trio had discussed the outlook for Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine being registered across the EU as well as potential deliveries and joint production of the vaccine inside the EU.The European Union's regulator -- the European Medicines Agency -- has yet to grant its approval to Sputnik V, but is reviewing it, and some individual EU member states have either approved it or are assessing it for approval at a national level.EU sources told Reuters that behind the scenes, the bloc is showing increased interest in the shot.

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.