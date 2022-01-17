‘LeBron Got Himself a Black Queen’: Fans Are Eating Up Savannah James’ New Look

Savannah James has broken the internet with several beautiful looks in the last few months and now she’s serving up another grown and sexy vibe on her Instagram.

James uploaded a short video on Jan. 17, of her wearing a black suit dress with fur added to the bottom and on the ends of both sleeves. Her hair was dyed a beautiful ginger color, curled, and was at about medium length falling just below her shoulders. The black dress stopped around her mid-thigh with a pair of black strap-up heels added to complete the look.

Savannah James (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

The dress is from the 16Arlington brand and costs about $1,800; the heels are from Gianvito Rossi.

It’s not clear who is taking the video for James, but in it she is simply twirling around and smiling while showing off the entire outfit. She included Alex Isley’s “Good and Plenty” remix as the background music. Coming up with a clever caption, she wrote, “Real G’s move in silence like lasagna

That’s all I could think of for a caption, but

She credited her stylists for helping to bring her look together and even revealed that she may have a gift when it comes to doing makeup after sharing that she did her own. She wrote, “Me on beat.”

James received a load of compliments for the beautiful attire. One person said, “Lebron got himself a black queen,” referring to her husband and NBA legend LeBron James. Someone else added, “She wrote the assignment.” Another wrote, “literally the baddest NBA wife so classy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star even decided to shower his wife with compliments. He wrote, “When you walked downstairs I said to myself “GODDAMN!!! That’s MINE”. SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL Queen.”

LeBron and Savannah James are high school sweethearts and have been married since 2013. Together, they have three children.

