LeBron James accused of tweeting ‘You’re Next’ at cop possibly involved in shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant

Shortly after Twitter-dunking on former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin following his murder conviction, LeBron James took aim at another police officer.

But in the latter case, which happened in James’ home state of Ohio, instant replay may have reversed a controversial call.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Akron native tweeted in all caps “ACCOUNTABILITY” following Chauvin’s conviction for killing George Floyd. A short time later, after Ma’khia Bryant was shot dead in Columbus, Ohio, James was reportedly at it again, tweeting “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” along with a photo of a police officer at the scene of that shooting.

Ohio news station WKYC Studios reports that tweet was taken down Wednesday after video footage from a police officer’s body-cam appeared to show 16-year-old Ma’khia — armed with a knife — involved in a violent confrontation to which cops had been called. Several shots were fired, killing her. A knife was found by her body. The case is still under investigation.

James’ tweet reportedly got 5,000 replies before it was removed. Former baseball players Lenny Dykstra and Aubrey Huff came out swinging at James Wednesday.

“Many of us appreciate what LEO’s do,” tweeted Dykstra, who has had several run-ins with law enforcement officers.

Huff also blasted James for his criticism of cops. Arkansas senator Tom Cotton wondered if James’ tweet constituted a threat against a law enforcement officer that should be addressed by Twitter.

Officer Nicholas Reardon, who is white, has been identified as the cop who shot Ma’khia. He has been a Columbus police officer since December 2019 and is being placed on administrative leave.