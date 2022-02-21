  • Oops!
LeBron James appeared to show up at the NBA All-Star Game with a bottle of his tequila around his neck in leather satchel

Cork Gaines
·1 min read
In this article:
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty ImagesJoe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

  • LeBron James is the latest celebrity with his own tequila.

  • He appeared to promote that tequila at the NBA All-Star Game.

  • LeBron arrived at the all-star game with a bottle around his neck in a leather satchel.

Anybody who is anybody has a tequila these days and that includes LeBron James.

While many NBA stars have turned the walk-in to games into a fashion show, LeBron used the NBA All-Star Game walk-in as a chance to promote his tequila brand.

In the photo above, LeBron appears to have a bottle of Lobos 1707 in a leather satchel around his neck. Here is that bottle, which can go for as much as $160 for a bottle of the anejo.

Lobos 1707 tequila
A bottle of Lobos 1707 tequilaLobos tequila

Read the original article on Insider

