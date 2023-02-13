LeBron James' 'Corny' And 'Embarrassing' Gesture At Super Bowl Riles Up Viewers

LeBron James is nicknamed King James but fans gave him grief for putting on an imaginary crown while attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

James, the newly anointed all-time NBA scoring leader, was reportedlybooed when he appeared on the big screen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

They boo’ed LeBron and he put the crown on his head 😂👑 pic.twitter.com/EdBRJ7L6E7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 13, 2023

King James’ apparent self-coronation struck some as royally “embarrassing” and “corny.”

He did not just pretend to put a crown on? Lmao man this guy is corny. Self titled King smh. — Stephen Mitchell (@SankaMitchell) February 13, 2023

Greatness doesn't have to crown one's self. That's why LeBron will never be the greatest — Mateo Sparlando Calrissian (@Sparlando72) February 13, 2023

If you didn’t like that Lebron did this, congratulations, that was the whole entire point. — B. Rose⚡🇭🇹 (@GEN4Glockboy) February 13, 2023

yep but he put on the👑 by himself，maybe That's embarrassing — depressed (@letsgoforsex) February 13, 2023

He put the crown on, that was cold lol 😂 — Larry Lemon (@glizzyochefu) February 13, 2023

That’s because Jordan , Kobe as well as Bird and Magic would never “ crown” themselves. Lebron is great , no doubt… but he also has to be the most insecure “ star” athlete I’ve ever WITNESSED — Ceeegeee75 (@CeeeGeee75) February 13, 2023

King — Major Dobbins (@MajorDobbins) February 13, 2023

He can have his imaginary crown. 🤡 — SC90210 (@goCDSDS) February 13, 2023

love him or hate him he is your king — WaffleCheerio (@Waffle_Cheerio) February 13, 2023

