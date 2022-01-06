LeBron James defends his criticism of an NBA announcer who mistakenly made an off-color remark about a player's dad

LeBron James. Eric Christian Smith/AP Images

LeBron James criticized an announcer for making a gun reference about Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter Jr's dad had served jail time for first-degree manslaughter and was later killed by gunfire.

The announcer said it was a mistake and he thought Porter's dad was a former NBA player.

LeBron James on Thursday continued his criticism of NBC Sports Washington announcer Glenn Consor for a comment that, at worst, was offensive, and at best, showed a lack of preparation.

On Wednesday, Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. hit a game-winning three-pointer over the Washington Wizards.

After the shot, Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington broadcast, "Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time."

Many on social media were quick to point out that Porter's father had served over four years in jail after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. According to The Los Angeles Times, Porter Sr.'s gun had accidentally discharged and killed a 14-year-old girl.

Porter Sr. died in 2004 after being shot at a Seattle bar.

James even weighed in on Twitter, writing: "Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain't going for this! Sorry but this ain't going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there's no place in our beautiful game for you!"

Consor later issued a statement on Twitter, saying he had mistakenly believed that Porter Jr.'s father was Kevin Porter, a former member of the Washington Bullets. Kevin Porter spent six seasons with the franchise in the 1970s and '80s, averaging 10.6 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Consor said in his statement that he was going to reach out to Porter Jr. to apologize.

However, speaking to reporters from the Lakers practice on Thursday, James doubled down on his criticism.

"I stand by my tweet, and I stand by everything I said," James said.

James argued that Consor should have done his research on Porter Jr.'s background.

"If I'm a play-by-play announcer, and I'm covering a team, my local team ... so he remembers the Kevin Porter who used to play for the Bullets. The first thing I would have done, I would have said, 'Oh, Kevin Porter Jr. is coming into town, let me see if that's his son.' I would have did that due diligence way before, and I think everyone on this call would have did the same."

James reiterated his point by naming multiple athletes who share similar names, such as current NBA guard Isaiah Thomas and NBA Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas, and how he went to Google to see if they were related.

"I don't want to hear that excuse," James said. "Could he have made a mistake? Absolutely. But in our job, in our field, as professionals, we are in a professional league, you gotta do your due diligence and do your job — all the way to the point where, why did he even say that at the end of the game, anyway? Those words?

"I'm not taking back nothing that I said."

James seemed to take issue with Consor using a gun analogy on the broadcast, saying he wouldn't repeat what Consor said.

James said he was not calling for Consor to get fired, but continued to say that Consor should have done the research ahead of time.

"That was the greatest moment for that kid in his young NBA career so far," James said, noting that Porter Jr. looks up to him. "Why are we talking about this?'

