LeBron James had a stunning, full-court assist that impressed Dwyane Wade - and he did it with his non-dominant hand

Meredith Cash
lebron james
"It's too easy!" Dwyane Wade tweeted after LeBron James threaded the needle for a full-court assist in the Lakers' Sunday-night win over the Rockets. John McCoy/Getty Images

  • LeBron James threaded the needle for an astounding, full-court assist during the Lakers' Sunday-night victory over the Rockets.

  • He delivered the pass with his non-dominant hand, impressing fans, commentators, and NBA greats — including Dwyane Wade — alike.

  • Check out the spectacular highlight below:

LeBron James has become a master at dishing dimes late in his illustrious NBA career.

On Sunday, he showed off his passing prowess with a spectacular, full-court pass with his non-dominant hand that impressed fans and legends alike - including former NBA great Dwyane Wade.

lebron james game 5
LeBron James. Mark J. Terrill/AP Images

Early in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-102 victory over James Harden and the Houston Rockets Sunday night, James collected a rebound with his left hand and, in one fell swoop, threaded the needle down the length of the floor to place the ball in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's hands. The stunning pass gave his teammate an easy two points to extend the Lakers' commanding 20-plus point lead.

The broadcasters on the call sounded awestruck by the James highlight, describing the assist as "sweet" and "just beautiful." And even Wade, who won two NBA championships alongside James for the Miami Heat, was astounded by his best friend's passing ability.

"Come on @KingJames man 🤦🏽‍♂️ It's too easy!" Wade wrote on Twitter shortly after the play transpired.

Following Sunday night's win, James and the Lakers sit alone atop the Western Conference standings with an 8-3 record. And even though the King, at 36 years old, finds himself surrounded by younger, prolific stars such as Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroeder, he leads Los Angeles in points, assists, and defensive rebounds per game.

Read the original article on Insider

