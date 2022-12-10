LeBron James? No, just an eighth-grader making almost full-court buzzer-beater!

NextShark

NBA star Jordan Clarkson, whose stellar performance in the current season has helped propel the Utah Jazz to among the top teams in the Western Conference, has found himself involved in heated incidents in his last two games. Just days after getting slapped with a $15,000 fine for what officials have deemed an untoward incident in the Jazz's match on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers, Clarkson was ejected in the final minute of his team's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Filipino American player was handed a $15,000 fine by NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars for hurling his headband to the stands during their 116-111 loss to the Blazers.