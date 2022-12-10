LeBron James? No, just an eighth-grader making almost full-court buzzer-beater!
Cooper Thorson, an Illinois 13-year-old baller, helped his basketball team win a game with an impressive buzzer-beater shot.
Cooper Thorson, an Illinois 13-year-old baller, helped his basketball team win a game with an impressive buzzer-beater shot.
Patrick Beverley (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 3-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 12/09/2022
Zach Collins (San Antonio Spurs) with a buzzer beater vs the Houston Rockets, 12/08/2022
Banchero registered his 15th 20-point game of the season and hit two key free throws late to send the Magic to a win over the Raptors.
North Carolina's Phil Longo, reportedly on his way to become Wisconsin's offensive coordinator, brings a unique offense to Madison.
When Erik Anderson, CEO of sports tech startup SIQ, claimed the company's smart basketball could improve my shot, I was intrigued.
NFL Films producer Greg Cosell believes Brock Purdys skill set matches where he was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Detroit Lions don't retire numbers, but it felt too soon to see Jameson Williams wearing Matthew Stafford's No. 9 in his NFL debut last week.
Ashley Williams, a four-star edge from Louisiana, has decommited from Auburn football.
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gave his all-time starting five - but it didn't include LeBron James.
The California native reflected on what making a trip back home means to him ahead of his game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
NBA star Jordan Clarkson, whose stellar performance in the current season has helped propel the Utah Jazz to among the top teams in the Western Conference, has found himself involved in heated incidents in his last two games. Just days after getting slapped with a $15,000 fine for what officials have deemed an untoward incident in the Jazz's match on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers, Clarkson was ejected in the final minute of his team's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Filipino American player was handed a $15,000 fine by NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars for hurling his headband to the stands during their 116-111 loss to the Blazers.
A probe into the relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is underway at ABC to ensure the “GMA3″ co-anchors’ affair didn’t breach their contracts or entail the use of any company resources, TMZ reports. The network’s human resources and legal departments are investigating the romance, which made headlines last week and reportedly started after both parties ended their respective ...
After some speculation of a flip, Ohio State gets some good news! #GoBucks
This Dividend King is signaling that headwinds could be temporary
In a press conference this week for Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron said that after revisiting the first film, he wanted to develop a sequel that would honor Avatar while pushing the universe forward. One way he did that was by taking inspiration from stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. The director and actors are all parents, and “we wanted to get into the family dynamics, and the responsibilities of having kids.”
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is known for his promotions, and letting displaced residents sleep in his stores during hurricanes and power outages.
The cop “walked it out” with the drill team, matching the teenagers move for move in their performance.
Coinbase highlights questions about Tether reserves in campaign to get users over to USDC.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The Seahawks’ surprise story of the NFL says he’s always believed and appreciated, even in seven years as a forgotten backup.