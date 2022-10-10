LeBron James Recalls Strangers Crashing His Wedding: 'Walked Out With A Plate And Everything'

On the latest episode of The Shop, LeBron James told a hilarious story about how strangers crashed his wedding. James, who married his wife Savannah in 2013, said he had two wedding crashers that no one knew among the guests.

The crashers were apparently sniffed out when they blew their own cover.

“I had a celebrity friend walk by and they called them by their real name, that none of us call them,” James said.

When a security guard approached the crashers and asked them who they came with, they pointed to another guest nearby. The guest they pointed to, however, didn’t acknowledge the suspects.

“They got put out,” James continued. “Walked out with a plate and everything.”

James and Savannah celebrated their wedding in front of 200 guests in San Diego, back in 2013, the Associated Press reported.

The wedding, which was part of a three-day celebration, took place privately in a hotel.

The couple has been together since high school and shares three children, as reported by Blavity.