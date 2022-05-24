LeBron James, Sen. Ted Cruz respond to elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Fifteen people are dead, 14 of whom are children, according to a spokesperson for a Texas hospital after a report of an active shooter prompted a lockdown at an elementary school. Police say a suspect is in custody.

An active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement on Twitter. The Uvalde Police Department said on Facebook that the shooter was taken into custody.

Texas leaders took to Twitter to respond to what occurred at the Texas school Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott responds to Texas shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school.

Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.



Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.



I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022

Ted Cruz: Thank you to heroic law enforcement

Sen. Ted Cruz thanked law enforcement and first responders on Twitter for acting so swiftly at the elementary school.

"Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding," Cruz tweeted.

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.



We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.



Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

Beto O'Rourke: Broken hearts are with Uvalde

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke joined Texas leaders to respond to the tragic shooting that occurred Tuesday. O' Rourke said, "our broken hearts are with Uvalde."

Our broken hearts are with Uvalde. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 24, 2022

Veronica Escobar: Deeply saddened this has happened again

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, was deeply saddened by the shooting in Texas and said "no child should have to experience this, and no parent or teacher should live in such fear."

Escobar sent a second tweet after the 15 deaths were confirmed, "To my colleagues who refuse to act, when is it finally enough? It’s time for you to join us in passing gun violence prevention legislation."

My heart breaks for the community of #Uvalde. I am so deeply saddened that this has happened again. No child should have to experience this, no parent or teacher should live in such fear. https://t.co/RKVta3YkYI — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) May 24, 2022

LeBron James responds to Texas shooting

NBA superstar Lebron James sent his thoughts and prayers to the families affected by the shooting.

"Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!"

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

USA Today contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Uvalde, Texas shooting: Ted Cruz, Lebron James respond on Twitter