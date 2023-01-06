LeBron James Was Spotted At A Black-Owned Private Members-Only Club — Here's What We Know About It

Birthdays call for a time of reflection and thankfulness. But grand celebrations also come beyond the inner work that some do on their birthday. And as seen across social media time and time again, celebrity birthday parties are on another level.

Lebron James is one of the latest testaments to this truth as he celebrated his in Atlanta, GA, after a game against the Hawks.

The Game

The NBA superstar gave an elite performance on the court during his matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. James’ stats included 47 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists, all contributing to a Los Angeles Lakers win.

47 PTS

10 REB

9 AST@Lakers W@KingJames showed out on his 38th birthday!pic.twitter.com/33lO5BnVpo — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2022

After putting up impressive numbers, the 38-year-old headed to one of Atlanta’s premier co-working and social venues, The Gathering Spot, for a private party with family, friends, and colleagues.

The Celebration

Put on by his tequila brand Lobos 1707, James enjoyed a “Godfather” theme, specialty cocktails featuring Lobos, and a cigar station for attendees to enjoy.

Celebrity appearances included Anthony Davis, 2 Chainz, and Keri Hilson.

In a LinkedIn post, The Gathering Spot CEO and co-founder Ryan Wilson noted that the event was a more than appropriate ending to 2022 for the organization.

What We Know About The Gathering Spot

According to the company’s website, it is a private club that brings various people from diverse industries together to build community and foster connection. Atlanta was the Gathering Spot’s first location, which opened in 2016.

There are additional official clubs in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, CA. It also has curated communities in “connected cities” in Chicago, New York, Houston, Detroit, and Charlotte.

Previously, AfroTech reported that Greenwood acquired The Gathering Spot with a mission to lead minorities to financial freedom.

“The Gathering Spot prides itself on building an intentional community, one where we can celebrate each member and connect them to the resources and networks they need to build on their successes,” said Wilson in a statement at the time of the announcement. “Joining with Greenwood is a commitment to our community, and we share Greenwood’s vision in empowering people and helping them to build opportunity and generational wealth.”

The Gathering Spot locations have even been hot spots for AfroTech events.

In 2021, the Atlanta location hosted a networking event as part of an in-person segment of the virtual conference AfroTech World convening. Additionally, in 2022, The Gathering Spot D.C. was the home to AfroTech Executive.