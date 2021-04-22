LeBron James takes heat from the right for tweet about the killing of Ma'Khia Bryant

Lakers star LeBron James is once again involved in controversy regarding a deleted tweet in the wake of a police shooting in Columbus, Ohio.

James tweeted, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” with a photo of the officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant on Wednesday in James’ home state.

Officers arrived on the scene to witness a fight, with body cam footage appearing to show Bryant armed with a knife, attacking someone else. Officer Nicholas Reardon responded by firing four shots at Bryant, killing her.

The incident happened the same day a jury in Minnesota found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. In the aftermath of the verdict, James tweeted one word — “ACCOUNTABILITY.”

James deleted his tweet about Bryant, later explaining his rationale.

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY,” he tweeted. “ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

Before and after James deleted the tweet, he faced criticism from right-wing media and politicians.

Story continues

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) were among those taking to social media and cable news to criticize James. Fox News host Sean Hannity tweeted links to three stories criticizing James on Thursday morning.

James has drawn the ire of conservatives in the past for his opinions on President Trump and his initial rebuke of NBA executive Daryl Morey, who expressed support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests. James’ social endeavors include a voting rights organization fighting suppression and extensive work, including the foundation of a school, in Akron, Ohio.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.