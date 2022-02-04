Lecker: 'Most of all, he cared.' Courts reporter John Futty spotlighted justice, injustices

John Futty listens to the magistrate in traffic court at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in 2020.

During his last work lunch on the last day of a distinguished journalism career, John Futty wanted to talk about stories yet untold.

There are always more stories to tell, more information to pass on to readers and injustices to uncover.

But serving as a watchdog over the criminal justice system, as Futty has faithfully done for more than a decade, means late nights and canceled plans.

Like many journalists who have dedicated much of their lives to this cause, Futty, 63, decided to take some time for himself, his family and other interests and hobbies.

So on Tuesday, he retired after 28 years with The Dispatch.

He started his career at the Mansfield News Journal, his hometown newspaper, and came to Columbus in 1994. He covered City Council and county law enforcement before moving to the courts beat.

Futty was as much of a fixture in the Franklin County courthouse as the judges and attorneys.

He moved among courtrooms, keeping track of trials and hearings, and nobody batted an eye as he came and went. Futty had a job to do, and he had earned the trust of pretty much everyone who worked in the court system.

There were some memorable events, such as the sentencing of Billy Jack Fitzmorris in 2009, who escaped a Youngstown prison and, according to Futty's story, "hijacked a car and its driver, robbed banks in central Ohio, took a hostage in Hilliard and finally surrendered to police after they got him a pizza. Police said that he yelled: 'What a ride! No one got hurt.'"

At the sentencing, Fitzmorris launched into a profanity-filled rant and tipped over a table while the judge told him calmly to "sit down and shut up."

But while Futty spent plenty of time covering the details of court hearings, both memorable and mundane, what really seemed to drive him was telling the stories of the people whose lives were altered by whatever was playing out in court.

He talked with grieving families whose lives were shattered by violence. He profiled an attorney who represented suspects accused of heinous crimes because she believed that everyone charged with a crime — no matter how terrible — deserved a fair trial.

He showed the human side of court officials, such as a criminal defense attorney who painted by night and whose oil paintings hung in three courtrooms.

Among Futty's favorite and most notable stories: an investigative series in 2019 that detailed how some foreclosed homeowners were cheated out of surplus funds that remained after the sheriff's sales of their properties.

During the reporting of the stories, Futty and reporter Jim Weiker encountered people who didn't even know they were owed money from the sale of their home, or that it had been stolen. The series prompted an investigation that led to the indictment of a Columbus man who was accused of cheating victims out of more than $400,000.

Futty also told readers about three people who were acquitted at trial but who had already spent more than two years waiting in jail for their day in court. This story was one of many he had written over the years about problems with the bond system.

Journalists often face criticism about their coverage, and sometimes they're accused of being callous. I wish these critics could meet John Futty.

He embodies the values that journalists hold dear. He wanted to do the right thing. He wanted to look out for the underdog. He wanted to shed light on a system crucial to our society, and that while omnipresent, often has inner workings that are little understood and impacts not always readily apparent.

So he showed us, explaining how things were relevant and why they were important. He dug for details. He followed up on cases. He tracked criminal justice programs to see whether initiatives that sounded good in theory also worked in practice.

But most of all, he cared — about his newspaper and his community. So on his last day, he was suggesting stories for the reporter who carries on his duties.

Because while he is gone from the newsroom, it hasn't quite left him.

Kelly Lecker is interim editor of The Dispatch.

