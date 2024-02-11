LeClaire woman faces vehicular homicide charge after parking lot incident

A 36-year-old LeClaire woman was in custody Sunday after police allege she struck and killed a pedestrian in a parking lot late Saturday, court records show.

Molly Ann Vance faces a felony charge of homicide by vehicle and a serious misdemeanor charge of OWI – first, court records say.

Molly Ann Vance (Scott County Jail)

About 11 p.m. Saturday, LeClaire Police were dispatched to the Riverview Roadhouse on the 700 block of North Cody Road for a report of a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian in the parking lot, according to arrest affidavits.

Officers saw a white Cadillac Escalade “parked on the steps and patio of the Roadhouse parking lot,” according to arrest affidavits, with a female pinned between the railing of the patio and the SUV.

A woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after an incident in LeClaire late Saturday. (photo by Eric Olsen)

Officers say Vance, who was sitting down near the Escalade, said she was leaving the parking lot area and was going to move her SUV to the side parking lot. She thought she was in reverse, and the SUV had accelerated forward.

An officer placed Vance in a patrol car while the investigation continued, affidavits show. Police saw she had bloodshot, watery eyes as well as an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, officer allege in affidavits.

During sobriety tests, Vance “was having an issue walking in a straight line and was staggering from side to side.”

Vance was transported to LeClaire Police Department, where a search warrant was issued for a blood draw, then to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus for the blood draw, and then to Scott County Jail.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Vance told police she had started drinking about 7 p.m. She admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages and was unaware when she had stopped drinking.

During the accident investigation, police learned Vance had reversed in the parking lot and had backed into a telephone pole, according to affidavits. She “then lost traction, which caused her to spin her right rear tire, leaving a skid mark in the dirt on the parking lot,” police say in affidavits.

She then put the SUV into drive, and accelerated toward the front of the Riverview Roadhouse, where the SUV struck the victim, police allege in affidavits.

Vance, who was being held Sunday in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 20 in Scott County Court.

The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is being withheld pending family notification, a news release says.

Assisting LeClaire Police were the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, LeClaire Fire Department and Scott County EMS, according to a news release.

