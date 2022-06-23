Lecompte man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2021 rape of elderly woman

A Lecompte man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison and a lifetime on the sex offender registry for the December 2021 rape of a 78-year-old woman.

Jahiem Robinson, 19, will serve that sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Robinson was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on Dec. 21, 2021, after receiving a call from an Enterprise Road apartment complex in the early morning hours.

The victim told officers that a man had come to her apartment, raped and robbed her, according to police.

Robinson was arrested soon after on charges of aggravated burglary, first-degree rape, and perpetuation of certain crimes of violence against a victim 65 or older. He was formally charged with second-degree rape in February.

On Wednesday, at a pretrial conference before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard, Robinson pleaded guilty to the charge.

