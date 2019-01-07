Is Lectra SA (EPA:LSS) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Daniel Harari has been the CEO of Lectra SA (EPA:LSS) since 2002. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Daniel Harari’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Lectra SA has a market cap of €582m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €791k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €312k. We examined companies with market caps from €351m to €1.4b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was €606k.

Thus we can conclude that Daniel Harari receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Lectra SA. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Lectra has changed over time.

Is Lectra SA Growing?

Lectra SA has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 7.9% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 1.4%.

I’d prefer higher revenue growth, but I’m happy with the modest EPS growth. It’s clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information.

Has Lectra SA Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Lectra SA for providing a total return of 66% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Lectra SA, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

While we generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, there’s no arguing with the strong returns to shareholders, over the last three years. So, considering these tasty returns, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Lectra (free visualization of insider trades).

