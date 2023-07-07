Lectures on ‘greedflation’ will not solve inflation

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, once again appears to be casting around for someone else to blame for his institution’s failure to bring inflation under control. Speaking on a children’s television programme, Mr Bailey offered a suitably moralistic explanation: “some sellers of petrol have possibly been charging too much”.

But he is not alone in seeming to take aim at supposed private sector greed as prices soar. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, and the Financial Conduct Authority have been piling pressure on banks to close the spread between the interest paid to savers and that levied on mortgage-holders. One minister has gone so far as to say this behaviour sounds like “profiteering”.

This is straying into dangerous territory. If a lack of competition allows companies to rip off consumers, then there is room for action to correct this. But businesses are also perfectly entitled to seek a profit; this principle underlies the basic functioning of the market economy that the Conservatives are meant to support.

Banks make money through the spread between the rates they pay and charge. Complaining that the interest rate on easy access savings accounts can be lower than that on five-year fixed mortgages is akin to complaining about price differences between apples and oranges.

It also neglects the fact that, in many markets, one of the greatest costs to the consumer is tax. Fuel duty remains a significant burden, while thousands of savers are finding that higher interest rates are dragging them into paying more to the Treasury. Perhaps that could be rectified before we are treated to yet more lectures on “greedflation”.

