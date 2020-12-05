What led to a barrage of gunfire, leaving three men shot in a Broward neighborhood?

Howard Cohen

Shots rang out early Saturday morning in the West Park neighborhood in Broward County.

When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived around 2:45 a.m. Saturday to Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 56th Avenue in West Park, they found three adult men with gunshot wounds, said BSO spokesman Carey Codd.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, Codd said.

The question now is what led to the shootout that also left two cars riddled with bullets and startled neighbors as police and ambulances descended on the neighborhood?

“I woke up with rounds of gunshots, a bunch of sirens going off,” a witness told WSVN reporters.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and crime scene detectives are looking for a motive and are continuing to investigate, Codd, a former CBS4 reporter, said.

