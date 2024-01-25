What Led to Colbert County Convict Facing Nitrogen Hypoxia Execution | Jan. 25, 2024 | News 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to become the first known person to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia later this week.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Credit cards offer Americans billions in valuable perks each year, including cash-back rewards and airline miles — so how are credit card companies still able to make money?
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job TOO well? Find out and save nearly 30%.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Company shared the first image of its lander on the lunar surface, revealing that the spacecraft touched down on the moon upside-down. It’s a remarkable recovery for the spacecraft, which experienced an “abnormality in the main engine” that affecting the landing orientation when it was just 50 meters above the lunar surface, JAXA said in an update Thursday. Despite this abnormality — which resulted in the spacecraft’s solar panels being unable to charge, because they are not oriented properly wit the sun — the country nevertheless became the fifth nation ever to pull off a soft landing on the moon.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the second edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As previously mentioned, alongside our regularly scheduled news bits, I’ll be adding some fresh recurring segments and features – so if you do (or don’t) like what you see, let me know at jacquelyn@techcrunch.com.
Get laundry done faster and limit a major fire risk by tackling built-up lint and debris.
Want crispy-crunchy foods without using a ton of oil? This compact, stunning appliance from Walmart is perfect for small spaces.
New York City has officially become the first city in the US to designate social media as a “public health hazard.”
Naughty Dog is releasing a documentary on the making of The Last of Us Part II next week.
Wall Street is betting on more media consolidation as company executives attempt to quiet the noise over potential deals.
Denmark-based KALMAR Automotive announced a kit that turns the 996-generation 911 into an off-roader with Cayenne-like ground clearance.
Monitoring software and infrastructure in production, the practice known as observability, is becoming increasingly harder -- not easier. According to recent survey, 69% of developer operations professionals say that their observability data is expanding at a "concerning" rate, making it more challenging to spot anomalies. Meanwhile, professionals are being forced to juggle a growing number of observability tools.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith bought the Jazz in 2020.
Luka Doncic didn't enjoy a fan saying he was "tired."
Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.