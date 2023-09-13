This is what led to Danelo Cavalcante's capture Wednesday morning: Police

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who was on the lam for nearly two weeks, was captured early Wednesday morning near a pile of logs, police said.

Cavalcante had successfully evaded law enforcement since his escape from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, navigating past multiple police perimeters and making it as far north as East Nantmeal Township, located in the northern part of the county about 23 miles from the prison.

In the final days of the manhunt, he had even managed to steal a .22-caliber rifle from under the nose of a resident on Coventryville Road near Pottstown. The resident was in his garage when Cavalcante grabbed the firearm. Despite the resident being several feet away and shooting at the escapee, the 34-year-old was not hurt.

Yet Cavalcante's luck ran out on Wednesday as police closed in, largely thanks to thermal imaging. A photo of his capture showed him wearing an Eagles sweatshirt and muddied and wet.

A photograph taken by law enforcement after the apprehension of escapee Danelo Cavalcante is displayed at a press conference held at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company in Unionville, Pa., on Sept. 13, 2023.

"They were able to move in very quietly they had the element of surprise," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens. "Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred."

Where was he found?

Cavalcante was located near a large pile of logs at a John Deere store along Route 100 in South Coventry Township in northern Chester County around 8:15 a.m. Police said they had narrowed in on his location overnight but waited until dawn to arrest him.

He was within a perimeter law enforcement had set up Tuesday following several sightings of him Monday night.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens speaks to the media along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at a press conference held at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company after the capture of escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante in Unionville, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

What led to his capture?

The cooler temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday likely aided in Cavalcante's capture. Police had been using thermal, infrared mapping technology to track the man, but said that last week's scorching weather had interfered with it.

Bivens said the events leading to the capture began just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday, when a residential alarm was triggered.

While he was not found there, Bivens said, it "started to bring some of our people into that area."

"We had been searching an area not far from there already with some tactical teams that night," Bivens said. "There was an aircraft overhead utilizing FLIR (thermal) technology and close to 1 a.m., picked up a heat signal that they began to track west of PA 100 and north of Prizer Road."

Tactical teams, Bivens said, began to converge on where the heat source was moving, but a thunderstorm required the Drug Enforcement Administration-operated aircraft to land.

Police decided to secure the area "as best they could" and hold it through the storm. Bivens said they held it "until we could bring additional resources in and bring aircraft back overhead."

Shortly after 8 a.m., police moved in. But, Bivens said, that didn't stop Cavalcante from trying to escape.

"He began to crawl through thick underbrush taking his rifle with him as he went," Bivens said. "One of the Customs and Border Control teams ... had a dog with them they released the dog."

Ultimately, Cavalcante was found in a "prone position" near the logs. Though he suffered a dog bite, he was otherwise uninjured. No police were hurt.

Who captured Cavalcante?

Bivens said the team that arrested Cavalcante consisted of about 20 to 25 people and included members of Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from the El Paso, Texas, area and other state and federal partners.

What tactics did Cavalcante use while on the lam?

Bivens said the way Cavalcante moved as he evaded police was "fairly normal" for fugitives.

While he didn't follow the same pattern each day, he largely lay low during the day and moved at night.

Bivens said the Brazilian native "seemed to like to travel the creek beds."

"He liked other paths of less resistance − wood lines, power lines, gas lines, that type of thing," Bivens said. "Nobody wants to have to force their way through very heavy underbrush and things."

Did anyone help Cavalcante?

Law enforcement had said from the get-go they were concerned that Cavalcante would be aided by family or others.

When asked, Bivens said Wednesday there were "people who intended to assist him," but "we have been successful in preventing that assistance from reaching out."

What happens next?

Following his capture, Cavalcante was transported to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale, arriving there around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He's expected to be interrogated there, though Bivens said they will need a translator. He will be transferred to a state prison soon.

Law enforcement agents stand by an armored vehicle with Danelo Souza Cavalcante inside at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

What changes are coming to Chester County Prison to prevent future escapes?

Cavalcante's method to escape was similar to that of another inmate who tried to flee the county jail in May.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said while Chester County officials will have to "answer those questions as to what occurred and what changes are ultimately going to be made," he said the state Department of Corrections will assist "in any reviews or in any other work that they need done to make sure that that facility is secure."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks to the media at a press conference held at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company after the capture of escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante in Unionville, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

"They obviously have a lot of work to do there," Shapiro said.

