LED light bulbs are somehow on sale for just $1 each on Amazon, today only

Philips Hue white LED bulbs are on sale for $12.49 each today, and that’s a fantastic deal. But Amazon is running a special one-day deal on Monday on regular LED bulbs that you are definitely going to want to take advantage of. Why “definitely,” you ask? Because today may very well be the last day that you ever have to buy light bulbs. On Monday only, you can snag a 24-pack of Sylvania Home Lighting 74765 A19 Soft White 2700K LED Light Bulbs for just $24.08, which is just $1 a bulb. You read that correctly… $1! You can also get 24-packs of daylight-tone bright white 5000K bulbs for $25.19, which works out to $1.05 a bulb. Well, what the heck are you waiting for!?

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

These LED lamps make an energy-efficient replacement and substitute for standard 60 watt incandescent lamps. At 8.5 watts, each bulb emits the bright light output of 800 lumens

These bulbs are a great energy-saving replacement for old incandescent bulbs because each lamp has a total lifespan of up to 11, 000 hours. You won’t need to constantly change your lightbulbs anymore

These LED lightbulbs require less energy and can save money on your energy bill. Each bright white light bulb works as a great replacement for old 60W incandescent bulbs

These LED light bulbs have a Color temperature of 5000 kelvin, which produces a bright white Color

This bulb is not dimmable.

