What led up to Paramus road rage stabbing? Attorneys debate who was the aggressor

Despite his attorney's argument of self-defense, the man accused of stabbing another man during a road rage incident in Paramus will remain in jail.

Christian Velez, 24, is facing attempted murder charges as well as charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Velez is accused of stabbing a 28-year-old man after an altercation on Route 4 in Paramus on Dec. 28, 2023, around 11:30 a.m.

Bergen County Assistant Prosecutor Suzanne Cevasco argued that Velez is a danger to the community because the nature of his actions was "random" and "violent."

She said the defendant started the aggression when he blocked the victim's vehicle with his own, and Judge David Labib agreed. Labib said the victim tried to get around Velez's vehicle multiple times and had no choice but to get out of his vehicle.

"It's hard to imagine something more dangerous than someone who gets annoyed in traffic and responds by barricading in another motor vehicle, approaching that vehicle, bringing a knife with him and proceeding to stab that person repeatedly," Cevasco said.

Cevasco said Velez chose to end the confrontation by wielding a "3- to 4-inch knife" and stabbing the victim repeatedly. She noted that the victim suffered serious injuries that required blood transfusions and emergency surgery to repair his diaphragm and the tendons and nerves in his right forearm.

Velez's attorney, Saeed Yousaf, argued that the victim had a physical advantage over his client and was the aggressor, throwing several punches, and that Velez feared for his safety.

Yousaf said it was his understanding that the victim tried to leave after there was vehicle contact.

The incident was caught on video by the victim's wife, and there is surveillance footage from a lighting store nearby in which Cevasco said Velez's face is visible.

Yousaf said he doesn't disagree that this incident took place but that it was an act of self-defense.

"If you watch the video, you can clearly see the defendant had no choice but to defend himself against this much bigger guy," Yousaf said.

He said the victim tried to grab the knife from Velez, which caused him to fear that it would be used against him. Yousaf said that even after he was stabbed, the victim continued to go after Velez.

Cevasco said the video doesn't show Velez "casually" getting out of his car, but shows him lunging toward it "in a violent manner."

"I would also like to note that prior to the stabbing, [the victim] did succeed in getting himself away from [Velez] and he was heading back toward the safety of his car when the defendant engaged," Cevasco said.

The victim "was stabbed in the back, and you can tell from the way he's pressed up against the car exactly who had the upper hand and who needed to do the defending versus who was the aggressor in that moment when the stabbings actually occurred," she said.

Cevasco noted that Velez fled the scene before he was stopped in Belleville and tried to lie about who he is, giving a fake name, and that he had removed the license plate on his car. Cevasco said he eventually admitted that his correct identification was in his wallet.

The assistant prosecutor also pointed to his criminal history, saying he has a prior conviction for second-degree aggravated assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon out of New York and was placed on probation last January. He is also facing a disorderly person charge from July 2023, on which Yousaf said there was a counterclaim.

Velez has seven days to appeal the decision.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: What caused Paramus NJ road rage stabbing? Attorneys debate