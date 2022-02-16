Ledford sentenced to 18 months for tax evasion

On Feb. 14, Marion L. Ledford, 67, of Alamogordo, was sentenced in federal court to 18 months incarceration for tax evasion.

The charge came from a personal income tax return submitted by Ledford in April 2016 that showed underreported taxable income for 2015, a result of allegedly embezzling $1.7 million from the charitable foundation where he was employed.

Ledford pled guilty to tax evasion in November 2019.

Ledford was a trustee for the non-profit Robert W. Hamilton Foundation. The foundation gives scholarships to Otero County high school graduates.

"Ledford controlled the foundation’s finances without oversight," a U.S. Department of Justice news release states. "For over five years, Ledford used his position of trust to write checks to himself totaling $1,785,300 from the foundation’s accounts."

Ledford admitted to the tax evasion in a federal court plea agreement.

Between 2011 and 2016, Ledford's tax returns were prepared by the accounting firm for which he was a partner. The firm was not named in court records.

"The tax returns "reported some of his income, but he did not provide any information regarding the receipt of this additional income and did not report the additional money he embezzled from the foundation," the news release states. "'As a result, in addition to taking money from the foundation, Ledford avoided payment of $629,289 in taxes owed to the United States."

When Ledford is released from prison in this federal case, he will be under three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $1,785,300 in restitution to the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation and the $629,289 he owed to the Internal Revenue Service.

Ledford is also expected to face a trial in New Mexico's 12th Judicial District Court in April, on charges of embezzlement over $20,000 and three counts of tax fraud in reference to the funds he allegedly stole from the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation by writing checks to himself and not applying those funds to his tax returns at the time.

