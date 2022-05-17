Ledger Adding Browser Extension to Connect Hardware Wallets to Web 3 Apps
Ledger is adding a browser extension on Safari called Ledger Connect that will allow users of Ledger hardware wallets to easily connect with Web 3 applications without the need for third party dependencies. Ledger Connect also has a security layer that will flag customers when certain apps appear suspicious.
The new feature will initially be compatible with the Ledger Nano X and Mobile Safari. Ledger will be compatible with Ethereum and Solana during its beta launch before branching out to other protocols, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.
Additionally, Ledger says that support for its Ledger Nano S Plus and Desktop will occur at a later time.
Ledger’s vice president of product, Charles Hamel, said the development is meant to ease the process of setting up a wallet for users, since it connects one’s wallet directly to a browser with “no hackable software in the middle.”
