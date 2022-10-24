Ledyard man accused of withholding heat, food and money from wife

A Ledyard man was arrested on Friday after removing the thermostat in his home and withholding food and money from his wife, according to the Ledyard Police Department.

Ledyard police initiated an initial investigation into Robert Barnett, 58, on Sept. 29 after receiving a complaint from his wife about her being physically removed from the home. He was arrested for that incident.

On Oct. 19, Barnett’s wife made a second complaint, telling police he removed the thermostats and food from the house and blocked her from obtaining any money.

A warrant was approved by New London Superior Court for the second incident. Barnett was arrested without incident at his business on Gold Star Highway in Groton on Friday. He was then transported to the Ledyard Police Department where he was charged with intentional cruelty to persons.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday.