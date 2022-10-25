Ledyard man arrested for alleged mistreatment of wife

Oct. 24—Police arrested a 58-year-old Ledyard man on Friday for his alleged acts of cruelty to his sick wife that included removing thermostats and food from their home.

Ledyard police said they arrested Robert Barnett at his place of business, the Barnett Chiropractic & Massage Center in Groton, on a warrant charging him with cruelty to persons, a Class D felony.

Barnett's arrest stems from several complaints from his wife about mistreatment and domestic violence issues she suffered.

On Sept. 30, police said they found Barnett's wife in a vehicle parked outside the Ledyard Police Department. The woman, who police did not identify because she is an alleged victim of domestic violence, told police she had been kicked out of her home. Barnett was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct

The woman relayed several stories of abuse to police.

The woman claims that on Sept. 29, she was ordered to sit on the floor of an IKEA store as a perform of punishment for not agreeing with Barnett's desired furniture, according to an arrest warrant affidavit in the case. When she refused, police said Barnett had her sit in a chair for about an hour. When the couple returned home, the woman said Barnett "ordered the victim to remain outside of the residence as a further form of punishment until the victim was able to satisfy Barnett by texting him what the victim's 'issue(s)' were and how to resolve them," according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she is undergoing dialysis treatment for a potentially life-threatening kidney disease and relies on Barnett's 88-year-old mother for transportation to New Haven for treatment, police said. After the IKEA incident, the woman told police Barnett had canceled her appointment scheduled for Sept. 30, and when the victim tried to find alternate transportation, police said she was told by Barnett "the appointments were affecting her ability to comprehend Barnett's instructions and that she would not be going to to the appointment. Barnett then hid her cell phone," police said.

Story continues

The woman told police she is punished a lot, and in one instance in 2021 while on a hike, Barnett had her walk on her hands like a dog because she could not keep up. The woman supplied police with cell phone recordings from earlier this year of Barnett "demeaning and belittling the victim, telling her not to interrupt him while he speaks, and that she needed to work on her listening skills."

On Oct. 19, the alleged victim filed a police report claiming items were taken from her home. Barnett had a supervised visit to the house to remove any needed items, police said. After the visit, police said Barnett's wife realized a large amount of food was missing along with one thermostat. The batteries were removed from the remaining thermostats, police said.

The woman told police she had no money for food or batteries.

Under state statute, cruelty to persons occurs when someone "cruelly or willfully punishes another person or intentionally deprives another person or intentionally deprives another person, of necessary food, clothing, shelter or proper physical care."

Free on a $25,000 bond in the case, Barnett is due to appear Nov. 28 in New London Superior Court. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

g.smith@theday.com