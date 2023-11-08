Ledyard man charged with animal cruelty

Nov. 7—LEDYARD — Police charged a local man with cruelty to animals Monday after they say his dog was found to be malnourished and extremely emaciated and had to be euthanized.

Richard Perez, 34, of 8 Flintlock Road, Apt. H , Ledyard, was charged after police received a report of suspected animal abuse from the Groton-Ledyard Veterinary Hospital at 3 Lorenz Parkway.

Police learned that Perez had brought a dog in for treatment and that it had been neglected for some time. They said the dog was deemed beyond medical care and had to be euthanized. Police said they seized another dog from Perez's apartment based on its condition. He is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Nov. 20.