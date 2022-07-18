Ledyard man charged after driving wrong way on I-395

Jul. 17—State police charged a Ledyard man early Sunday morning after they say he drove the wrong way on Interstate 395, struck a pickup truck in Lisbon and fled.

Nathan Tomlin, 21 of 4 Lakeside Drive, Unit L, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading responsibility and driving the wrong way on a divided highway after the 12:45 a.m. accident in the northbound lanes of the highway in the vicinity of Exit 22.

Police said they had responded to the report of a wrong way driver and found Tomlin's pickup truck parked the wrong way in the area of Exit 19.

Police said they determined Tomlin has collided with an other vehicle and left the scene. Neither Tomlin nor the two people in the other pickup were injured.

Police said Tomlin failed field sobriety Tests and was taken into custody. He was later released on a $1,000 non surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on July 26.