Ledyard man charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-395 in Lisbon

A man from Ledyard was charged with driving the wrong way down a Lisbon highway while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, crashing into another vehicle and driving off, the Connection State Police said.

Nathan Tomlin, 21, of 4 Lakeside Dr. Unit L in Ledyard, was arrested early Sunday and charged with evading responsibility, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, according to Connecticut State Police Troop E Montville.

Police said Tomlin was driving his Dodge Ram south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 395 near Exit 19 when the driver’s side of his truck struck the driver’s side of a Toyota Tundra about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to state police.

Tomlin then drove away from the scene and his truck was found parked, facing the wrong way, near Exit 19, police said. He failed a sobriety test that police gave him, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

Tomlin was taken to Troop E barracks and his bond was set at $1,000. He is scheduled to appear in court in Norwich on July 26.