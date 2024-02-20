Ledyard man charged with illegal weapons possession

Feb. 20—A 51-year-old Ledyard man wanted on several assault weapon and ammunition possession charges turned himself into police this month.

Police said Nillson C. Alegre, of 54 Norman Drive, was taken into custody at 5:09 a.m. on Thursday on the strength of a warrant accusing him of possessing several unregistered firearms and high-capacity magazines at his residence.

Police said the items were discovered on Jan. 26 when officers escorted Alegre home after a domestic violence-related arrest.

Alegre was charged with two counts of illegal possession of an assault weapon and 12 counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines.

He was held in lieu of $10,000 and arraigned on Thursday in New London Superior Court. He is due next in court on March 26.